Feb 9 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday.
** Oracle Corp agreed to buy Taleo Corp, a
maker of Web-based software for recruiting employees, for about
$1.9 billion, as technology giants battle for the top spot in
the fast-growing cloud computing market.
** Financial company EverBank Financial Corp said it will
buy MetLife Bank's warehouse finance business, a unit of MetLife
Inc, in a bid to increase its assets by $400 million.
** ING has decided to split the sale of its Asian
insurance business by auctioning its investment management
business separately, in a move that allows a focused group of
suitors to bid for the unit.
** Aurubis AG, Europe's largest copper producer,
will continue to consider acquisitions of copper smelters or
product makers, its new CEO said on Thursday.
** Poland is considering a merger of state-controlled
utilities Enea and Energa after failing to win
regulatory approval for combining Energa with the country's top
electricity group PGE, a deputy treasury minister said
on Thursday.
** Bombardier Inc said private regional airline
China Express Airlines is the undisclosed customer who last year
tentatively agreed to buy six of the Canadian company's CRJ900
NextGen commercial aircraft.
The transaction, the first CRJ900 purchase in China, could
be worth $264 million, the Montreal-based company had said in
October. If options on five more planes are converted to firm
orders, the deal value would be $491 million.
** The French government and state bank Caisse des Depots et
Consignations (CDC) will each take a stake of roughly 32 percent
in the municipal finance unit of bailed-out lender Dexia
, a source familiar with the talks said on Thursday.
The agreement would value Dexia's Dexma unit at about 380
million euros ($504 million), the source said, adding that the
Franco-Belgian bank's Dexia Credit Local (DCL) subsidiary would
retain about 32 percent of Dexma.
** The non-profit foundation that controls Italian bank
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Thursday it
was not selling down its stake, as the shares fell on market
talk that a placement was under way.
** Private equity firm Longreach Group is exploring the sale
of its $440 million majority stake in Taiwanese lender En Tie
Commercial Bank Ltd, as it seeks to cash out of the
2007 investment, two sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters on Thursday.
** Cyprus Airways said on Thursday it had not
received any firm buyout offers after media speculation prompted
the local bourse to suspend its shares.
** Goldman Sachs has agreed to buy a 4.8 percent
stake in Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia, in
a bet that Mongolia's rapid frontier market growth will continue
to surge.
** Orascom Telecom Media and Technology is in
discussions with France Telecom over the future of
their Egyptian venture Mobinil, a person who said he was
familiar with the discussions told Reuters.
** Sberbank has nailed down its purchase of
Austrian lender Volksbanken AG's VBI unit, a deal
giving Russia's top bank a springboard to expand in emerging
Europe.
** Finnair has started talks with potential
partners about a joint venture in Europe, as it gives up
competing with discount carriers on short-haul flights to
concentrate on its more lucrative routes to Asia.