Feb 10 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday.
** Google Inc is expected to win approval next week
from European regulators, as well as from U.S. antitrust
authorities, for its planned $12.5 billion purchase of Motorola
Mobility, according to people familiar with the matter.
** International Paper Co has won U.S. antitrust
approval to buy rival Temple-Inland Inc for $3.7 billion
on the condition it divests three corrugated packaging mills,
the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.
** British pumps and valves maker Weir Group said
it made a 200 million pound ($317 million) takeover approach for
Australian mining equipment firm Ludowici, trumping an
offer by Danish engineer FLSmidth & Co.
** British life insurer Phoenix has ended takeover
talks with private equity company CVC Capital Partners due to
differences over the terms, including price.
** Chinese e-commerce group Alibaba plans to take private
its Hong Kong-listed unit, two sources familiar with the matter
said, as part of a complex deal that would strengthen founder
Jack Ma's control and give key stakeholder Yahoo cash
and a direct stake in one of Alibaba's operating businesses.
** British insurer Aviva has set aside a plan to sell
most of its stake in its loss-making Taiwan joint venture for
the time being as Taiwan's regulators oppose its leaving the
market, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on
Friday.
** Three companies have shown interest in buying the French
Petit-Couronne refinery owned by troubled Swiss oil refiner
Petroplus, including investor groups Gary Klesch and
Goldsmith, a senior union representative told Reuters on Friday.
** Minmetals Resources said on Friday its
acquisition of Anvil Mining will proceed now that the
two firms have reached an agreement with minority stakeholders
in the Democratic Republic of Congo.