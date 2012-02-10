Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday.

** Google Inc is expected to win approval next week from European regulators, as well as from U.S. antitrust authorities, for its planned $12.5 billion purchase of Motorola Mobility, according to people familiar with the matter.

** International Paper Co has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy rival Temple-Inland Inc for $3.7 billion on the condition it divests three corrugated packaging mills, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.

** British pumps and valves maker Weir Group said it made a 200 million pound ($317 million) takeover approach for Australian mining equipment firm Ludowici, trumping an offer by Danish engineer FLSmidth & Co.

** British life insurer Phoenix has ended takeover talks with private equity company CVC Capital Partners due to differences over the terms, including price.

** Chinese e-commerce group Alibaba plans to take private its Hong Kong-listed unit, two sources familiar with the matter said, as part of a complex deal that would strengthen founder Jack Ma's control and give key stakeholder Yahoo cash and a direct stake in one of Alibaba's operating businesses.

** British insurer Aviva has set aside a plan to sell most of its stake in its loss-making Taiwan joint venture for the time being as Taiwan's regulators oppose its leaving the market, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

** Three companies have shown interest in buying the French Petit-Couronne refinery owned by troubled Swiss oil refiner Petroplus, including investor groups Gary Klesch and Goldsmith, a senior union representative told Reuters on Friday.

** Minmetals Resources said on Friday its acquisition of Anvil Mining will proceed now that the two firms have reached an agreement with minority stakeholders in the Democratic Republic of Congo.