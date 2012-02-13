Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday.

** Vodafone Group, the world's largest mobile operator by revenue, said it was thinking of making an offer for Britain's Cable & Wireless Worldwide whose fixed-line network could boost bandwidth for its Internet hungry customers.

** The Italian private-equity owner of Ducati is looking to sell the motorbike brand for up to 1 billion euros ($1.32 billion), three times its initial investment, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

** SeraCare Life Sciences Inc said it will be bought by an affiliate of private equity firm Linden Capital Partners for $80.8 million.

** Barrick Gold, the world's largest gold producer, plans to sell its more than 20 percent stake in Russian miner Highland Gold, pulling out of the emerging gold producer after more than eight years.

** Chinese brewers including China Resources Enterprise Ltd and Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd are among potential suitors eyeing bids for the brewery operations of Hong Kong-listed Kingway Brewery Holdings Ltd, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

** Japanese logistics company Kintetsu World Express plans to invest 2.68 billion rupees ($54.25 million) for a 30 percent stake in a joint venture with Gati Ltd to gain access to the growing Indian market.

** U.S.-based private asset management firm Rohatyn Group said on Monday that it has agreed to acquire 60 percent of CapAsia, the private equity arm of Malaysia's CIMB Group Holdings Bhd. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

** Entertainment One Ltd said it is no longer considering a sale of the company, as it has not received any attractive buyout offers, and will instead focus on acquisitions.

** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it agreed to buy privately owned eye drug firm Eyetech Inc, to expand its ophthalmology business.

** Frequency Electronics Inc agreed to purchase all capital stock not previously owned by it of Elcom Technologies Inc. The agreement is expected to close this week.

** Oil and gas company Gale Force Petroleum Inc signed a memorandum of understanding to acquire certain assets from privately held Great GulfCan Energy Inc, including about $3.2 million cash, an option on a Texas oil and gas lease and other rights.

** General Mills Inc agreed to buy Brazilian food company Yoki for 2 billion reais ($1.16 billion), in a move marking its return to Latin America's largest consumer market, a local newspaper reported on Monday.