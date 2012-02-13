Feb 13 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday.
** Vodafone Group, the world's largest mobile
operator by revenue, said it was thinking of making an offer for
Britain's Cable & Wireless Worldwide whose fixed-line
network could boost bandwidth for its Internet hungry
customers.
** The Italian private-equity owner of Ducati is looking to
sell the motorbike brand for up to 1 billion euros ($1.32
billion), three times its initial investment, the Financial
Times reported on Monday.
** SeraCare Life Sciences Inc said it will be
bought by an affiliate of private equity firm Linden Capital
Partners for $80.8 million.
** Barrick Gold, the world's largest gold producer,
plans to sell its more than 20 percent stake in Russian miner
Highland Gold, pulling out of the emerging gold producer
after more than eight years.
** Chinese brewers including China Resources Enterprise Ltd
and Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd are among
potential suitors eyeing bids for the brewery operations of Hong
Kong-listed Kingway Brewery Holdings Ltd, a source
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
** Japanese logistics company Kintetsu World Express
plans to invest 2.68 billion rupees ($54.25 million)
for a 30 percent stake in a joint venture with Gati Ltd
to gain access to the growing Indian market.
** U.S.-based private asset management firm Rohatyn Group
said on Monday that it has agreed to acquire 60 percent of
CapAsia, the private equity arm of Malaysia's CIMB Group
Holdings Bhd. Financial details of the transaction
were not disclosed.
** Entertainment One Ltd said it is no longer
considering a sale of the company, as it has not received any
attractive buyout offers, and will instead focus on
acquisitions.
** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
said it agreed to buy privately owned eye drug firm
Eyetech Inc, to expand its ophthalmology business.
** Frequency Electronics Inc agreed to purchase all
capital stock not previously owned by it of Elcom Technologies
Inc. The agreement is expected to close this week.
** Oil and gas company Gale Force Petroleum Inc
signed a memorandum of understanding to acquire certain assets
from privately held Great GulfCan Energy Inc, including about
$3.2 million cash, an option on a Texas oil and gas lease and
other rights.
** General Mills Inc agreed to buy Brazilian food
company Yoki for 2 billion reais ($1.16 billion), in a move
marking its return to Latin America's largest consumer market, a
local newspaper reported on Monday.