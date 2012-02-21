Feb 21 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday.
** PSA Peugeot Citroen, Europe's No.2 car maker,
is in advanced alliance talks with U.S. peer General Motors
, French online newspaper LaTribune.fr reported on Tuesday
citing an unnamed source.
** Comcast Corp, the leading U.S. cable company,
is launching four new minority-owned cable networks with
partners including former basketball star Earvin "Magic"
Johnson, hip-hop mogul Sean Diddy Combs and Hollywood director
Robert Rodriguez.
** Medco Health Solutions Inc, which has agreed to
be bought by rival Express Scripts Inc, posted a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the pharmacy benefit
manager increased dispensing of more profitable generic drugs.
Medco remains confident the $29 billion merger will close in
the first half of the year, the company said in conjunction with
release of the financial results on Tuesday.
** Wireless tower operator SBA Communications Corp
agreed to buy more than 2,300 tower sites and some antenna
assets from affiliates of Mobilitie LLC for about $1.1 billion,
as it looks to benefit from an explosion in data traffic.
** Global private equity firms, including KKR & Co LP
and TPG Capital, and strategic rivals, are
lining up potential bids for U.S.-listed AsiaInfo-Linkage Inc
, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters, in a deal expected to be worth more than $1 billion.
** Jack Ma's Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group has
offered around $2.5 billion to take its Hong Kong-listed
Alibaba.com unit private, stressing the move was
unrelated to any possible deal to buy back shares owned by Yahoo
Inc.
** Canadian utility Fortis Inc said it will buy
New York's CH Energy Group Inc for about $1 billion to
enter the U.S. state-regulated electric and gas distribution
business that assures stable return amid weak power demand.
** Mexican pharmaceutical products company Genomma said on
Tuesday it was offering to buy Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, the
maker of Comet and Spic and Span cleaners, for $834 million in
cash.
** British industrial landlord Segro plc expects to
sell properties worth 300-500 million pounds ($476.08
million-$793.47 million) this year as it focuses on expanding
its lucrative London and South East portfolio.
** U.S. commercial real estate services firm Grubb And Ellis
Co filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday and said
it has agreed to sell substantially all its assets to BGC
Partners Inc.
** Dragon Oil said profit surged 76 percent in 2011,
helped by a production ramp up at its Turkmenistan oil field and
a higher oil price, though was silent on whether it would
proceed with a takeover bid for explorer Bowleven.
** AES Corp, the first U.S. power producer to enter
China about two decades ago, is looking to sell all or some of
its assets there, said three sources familiar with the process,
hobbled by not being able to pass on higher coal costs in a
state-regulated industry.
** Futures exchange operator CME Group Inc and an
Omani sovereign fund boosted their stake in the Dubai Mercantile
Exchange after a cash infusion on Tuesday, diluting positions
held by oil majors and the ruler of Dubai's investment vehicle.
** Dutch freight and delivery group TNT Express
posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results and highlighted a
bleak economic outlook, undermining its attempts to extract a
higher price from its suitor United Parcel Service and
attract others.
** BASF SE announced its third acquisition in
battery technology in two months, saying it would buy Merck
KGaA's electrolytes business for high-performance
batteries to tap into growing demand for electric vehicles.
** Private equity group BC Partners has raised
6.5 billion euros ($8.6 billion) for new deals, more than it had
hoped, to make it the largest buyout fund from a European firm
since the onset of the credit crisis.
** A joint venture between Anglo American and cement
maker Lafarge would damage competition in the British
market for construction materials, the Competition Commission
said, outlining potential remedies which could include forced
sales.
** British engineer AMEC is still looking for a big
acquisition, even after announcing a 400 million pound ($635
million) share buyback programme and hiking its 2011 dividend by
15 percent, it said on Tuesday.
** Dubai-based Abraaj Capital is among companies interested
in bidding for the media assets of Turkey's Calik Holding, ATV
television and newspaper Sabah, which are being evaluated
separately, two sources close to the sale process told Reuters.
** Pharmacy services provider Omnicare Inc dropped
its pursuit of rival PharMerica Corp after U.S.
antitrust regulators sued Omnicare last month saying the deal
would harm competition.
** Swedish telecoms gear maker Ericsson is to buy
privately-held WiFi technology firm BelAir Networks as part of
its plan to boost its mobile broadband offering.
** Kraft Foods Inc forecast earnings growth of at
least 9 percent this year even as it prunes its portfolio of
North American brands.
North America's largest packaged food maker, will separate
into two companies later this year. One will focus on snacks
like Cadbury chocolate and Oreo cookies, and the other will
focus on North American grocery brands including Maxwell House
coffee and Oscar Mayer lunch meat.
** India-focused miner Vedanta, responding to
speculation it could merge two separately listed Indian
subsidiaries, said on Tuesday it aimed to simplify and
consolidate its structure as part of its strategy, but gave no
specific detail.