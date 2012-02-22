(Updates Ireland's sale of state assets; Adds Bunge, SUEK and
others)
Feb 22 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday.
** The Irish government raised its target for the sale of
state assets to 3 billion euros ($4 billion) on Wednesday,
unveiling a final list of utilities set to go on the block
headed by the energy business of its Bord Gais utility.
** Ananda Krishnan, ranked by Forbes as Malaysia's
second-richest man, has put his entire power portfolio up for
sale in a deal that could fetch more than $2 billion, three
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
** Royal Dutch Shell Plc has made a 992.4 million
pounds ($1.6 billion) bid for Mozambique-focused Cove Energy,
offering a full price to open up a new gas frontier for the
Anglo-Dutch oil major in East Africa.
** British utility Centrica said it had agreed to
buy a portfolio of UK North Sea assets from France's Total
for $388 million to grow its upstream oil and gas
business.
** Citigroup's venture capital arm and Dubai-based
Levant Capital have bought a $100 million controlling stake in
Saudi Arabian supermarket chain Al-Raya For Foodstuff Co Ltd.,
lured by growth prospects in the kingdom's consumer sector.
** Asseco Poland, Eastern Europe's top software
group, offered on Wednesday to buy smaller local rival Sygnity
for 250 million zlotys ($79.4 million) to boost its
leading position on the Polish market.
** South Korea's KB Financial Group is
interested in buying ING Groep NV's South Korean
insurance operations, chairman Euh Yoon-dae said.
** PT Toba Sejahtera, an Indonesian energy-focused business
group, expects to launch an initial public offering for its coal
unit this May but worries the euro zone crisis will hurt its
pricing, founder Luhut Pandjaitan said on Wednesday.
** Chinese instant noodle and beverage maker Tingyi Holdings
Corp expects to receive approval from Chinese
regulators for its tie-up with PepsiCo Inc as early as
March, Tingyi's parent company in Taipei said on Wednesday.
** Europe's largest drinks can maker Rexam put its
underperforming personal care business up for sale and said it
would look to return cash to shareholders, sending its shares to
their highest level in nearly four years.
** General Motors and PSA Peugeot Citroen
are discussing a broad manufacturing alliance designed to stem
losses in Europe and lower production costs elsewhere, sources
with knowledge of the matter said.
** Shareholders of China's TPV Technology Ltd have
approved its taking on the loss-making television unit of Dutch
group Philips Electronics, giving it a brand to help
push its global expansion.
** Portugal has reached 60 percent of the privatisation
target set in its international bailout plan through the sale of
stakes in grid operator REN and Energias de Portugal
, Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar said on Wednesday.
Portugal signed off on the privatisation of 40 percent of
REN to China State Grid and Oman Oil on Wednesday, which should
raise 592 million euros, after selling a 21 percent stake in EDP
to China Three Gorges in December for 2.7 billion euros.
** SUEK, Russia's largest steam coal miner, has
bought 24.9 percent of voting shares in the country's biggest
Arctic port Murmansk, sources close to the deal said on
Wednesday. SUEK has not revealed what it paid for the stake, but
the Russian press on Tuesday reported a price tag of $260
million.
** U.S. agricultural commodity trader Bunge on
Wednesday said it would buy UK-based investor Climate Change
Capital (CCC) for an undisclosed price after the transaction was
approved by the UK's financial regulator earlier this week.
(Compiled by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore)