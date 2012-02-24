Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday.

** The regulatory clock started ticking on commodities trader Glencore's takeover of mining group Xstrata after the pair said they will notify the European Commission of the proposed $90 billion deal.

** German utility RWE's asset disposal programme will not exceed the 11 billion euro ($15 billion) maximum it has targeted, chief executive-designate Peter Terium said, hinting instead the figure could be lower.

** Citigroup Inc sold its stake in India's Housing Development Finance Corp for $1.9 billion, as global banks focus on shoring up their balance sheets to meet stricter capital requirements.

** Taiwanese memory chip maker ProMOS Tech will sell its 12-inch wafer fab to contract chipmaker Global Foundries, industry paper Digitimes said on Friday, at an estimated price of T$20-30 billion ($676 million-$1 billion).

** Japanese department store operator J. Front Retailing Co will pay $375 million to buy 33.2 percent of boutique shopping mall chain Parco Co as it moves into new store formats to cope with a stagnant domestic market.

** American clothing designer Kenneth Cole offered to buy the eponymous clothing and footwear company he founded, in a deal that values it at $280 million, expressing concerns that the market is too focused on short-term results.

** Turkish retail group Boyner Holding is to buy a 63 percent stake in YKM for 190 million lira ($108 million), in Turkey's largest ever deal in non-food retail.

** Mead Johnson and Danone have teamed up to bid for Pfizer's $10 billion infant nutrition business, pitting them in a two-horse race against Nestle in the next auction round due March 5.

** Swedish engineer Sandvik is to sell its medical technology business to private equity-owned Orchid Orthopedic Solutions for an undisclosed sum, as it further streamlines its business.

** Floorcoverings maker Victoria Plc suspended its sale process as potential buyers expressed concerns about an activist investor looking to replace the board.

** William Hill Plc, Britain's biggest bookmaker, is to ramp up international expansion efforts to take advantage of countries that are legalising gambling.