Feb 24 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday.
** The regulatory clock started ticking on commodities
trader Glencore's takeover of mining group Xstrata
after the pair said they will notify the European
Commission of the proposed $90 billion deal.
** German utility RWE's asset disposal programme
will not exceed the 11 billion euro ($15 billion) maximum it has
targeted, chief executive-designate Peter Terium said, hinting
instead the figure could be lower.
** Citigroup Inc sold its stake in India's Housing
Development Finance Corp for $1.9 billion, as global
banks focus on shoring up their balance sheets to meet stricter
capital requirements.
** Taiwanese memory chip maker ProMOS Tech will
sell its 12-inch wafer fab to contract chipmaker Global
Foundries, industry paper Digitimes said on Friday, at an
estimated price of T$20-30 billion ($676 million-$1 billion).
** Japanese department store operator J. Front Retailing Co
will pay $375 million to buy 33.2 percent of boutique
shopping mall chain Parco Co as it moves into new store
formats to cope with a stagnant domestic market.
** American clothing designer Kenneth Cole offered to buy
the eponymous clothing and footwear company he founded, in a
deal that values it at $280 million, expressing concerns that
the market is too focused on short-term results.
** Turkish retail group Boyner Holding is to buy a 63
percent stake in YKM for 190 million lira ($108 million), in
Turkey's largest ever deal in non-food retail.
** Mead Johnson and Danone have teamed up
to bid for Pfizer's $10 billion infant nutrition
business, pitting them in a two-horse race against Nestle
in the next auction round due March 5.
** Swedish engineer Sandvik is to sell its medical
technology business to private equity-owned Orchid Orthopedic
Solutions for an undisclosed sum, as it further streamlines its
business.
** Floorcoverings maker Victoria Plc suspended its
sale process as potential buyers expressed concerns about an
activist investor looking to replace the board.
** William Hill Plc, Britain's biggest bookmaker, is
to ramp up international expansion efforts to take advantage of
countries that are legalising gambling.