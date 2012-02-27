Feb 27 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 1430 GMT on Monday.
** Swiss drugmaker Roche extended its $5.7 billion
hostile bid for Illumina on Monday in a widely expected
move showing the Swiss drugmaker's willingness to play a waiting
game, an M&A strategy that has paid off in the past.
** Cheniere Energy Partners said private equity
giant Blackstone Group LP will invest $2 billion to help
the company build a gas-liquefaction plant in Sabine Pass,
Louisiana.
** Citigroup has been tapped to advise Dubai's main
industrial free zone operator on its options for meeting a $2
billion Islamic bond maturity this year, including the potential
sale of its UK based developer Gazeley, three sources said on
Monday.
** A planned sale of controlling stake in South Korea's
Hi-Mart Co Ltd could face a delay after news that
senior executives of the electronics retailer were being
investigated by prosecutors.
Initial bids for the $778 million stake, which attracted
interest from domestic retailers and likely from British grocer
Tesco plc, were due before the end of February, sources
told Reuters previously.
** Supermarket retailer Royal Ahold NV is
expanding its internet shopping presence by buying bol.com, the
biggest non-food online retailer in the Netherlands, from Cyrte
Investments and NPM Capital for 350 million euros ($471 million)
in cash.
** AES Corp sold interest in some of its units for a
total of $463 million. The company sold its interest in the 832
megawatts (MW) plant AES Red Oak LLC to Energy Capital Partners
and an 80 percent interest in 705 MW plant AES Ironwood Inc to a
unit of PPL Corp.
** Financial holding company Prosperity Bancshares Inc
said it will buy privately held American State Financial
Corp as it looks to increase its foothold in Texas.
Under the terms of the deal, Prosperity will pay $178.5
million in cash and issue about 8.52 million of its shares for
all outstanding shares of American State.
** State Grid Corp of China has had talks with U.S. power
firm AES Corp about taking a controlling stake in its
U.S. wind power business, three sources said, as China's
cash-flush state-owned power companies go on an overseas buying
spree.
** EBay Inc announced a new partnership with
carrier three.co.uk and strategic agreements with merchants such
as Yotel and entradas.com.
** Investors welcomed Vedanta's proposed
restructuring to improve access to cash and reduce debt, saying
the pressure is now on the company to implement the plan after a
similar exercise failed more than three years ago.