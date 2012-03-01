March 1 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Thusday.
** Finnish group Outokumpu's shareholders
approved a rights issue for its 2.7 billion euro ($3.6 billion)
acquisition of ThyssenKrupp's stainless steel unit, a
deal aimed at boosting profitability and fending off Asian
rivals.
** Japanese brewer Asahi is emerging as a front
runner to buy the East European brewer StarBev in the next two
weeks with a sale expected to generate up to $3 billion for
private equity owner CVC Capital Partners, people familiar with
the matter said on Thursday.
** India's $2.5 billion auction of government shares in Oil
and Natural Gas Corp was nearly covered by close, the
country's two main stock exchanges said in a joint statement.
** The independent directors of Extract Resources,
owner of one of the world's largest uranium mines, have backed a
takeover offer from China Guangdong Nuclear Power Corp (CGNPC)
that values it at A$2.2 billion ($2.38 billion).
** India's Tata Communications is considering a
bid for Cable & Wireless Worldwide in a move that could
set up a takeover battle for the $1.2 billion British telecoms
group with mobile phone giant Vodafone.
** North Sea-focused oil and gas explorer Ithaca Energy Inc
said it had received unsolicited interest from
several parties, which analysts estimate could result in a deal
valued at about C$868 million ($880.2 million).
** Russian power group InterRao has agreed to sell
its minority stake in Italian-controlled power generator Enel
OGK-5 to a private-equity investor group in a deal
worth up to $750 million, the parties said on Thursday.
** The Peugeot family is to hold around 40 percent of voting
rights and 25 percent of capital in PSA Peugeot Citroen
as part of a new partnership with U.S. carmaker
General Motors, Thierry Peugeot has told French newspaper
Les Echos.
** Aquila Resources said it is in advanced talks to
sell its Washpool coking coal project to Indian state consortium
International Coal Ventures (ICVL), a sale the miner needs to
help fund its iron ore ambitions.
Analysts estimate the project could fetch around A$300
million ($324.14 million).
** Goldman Sachs Group Inc said it would buy Ariel
Re's Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance operations , its
latest foray into a business that has been lucrative for Wall
Street banks, though not a large part of earnings.
** K3 Business Technology Group PLC said it had
received a number of indicative proposals at levels that were
"materially higher" than its current share price, and had
started a formal sale process.
** French utility Veolia Environnement said it was
in exclusive talks with a possible buyer for its transport joint
venture stake. Veolia said on Thursday it was sticking to its
financial goals, which include selling off 5 billion euros of
assets and cutting debt below 12 billion in 2013.
** Insurer and asset manager Principal Financial Group
said it will buy a 60 percent indirect ownership in a
Brazilian mutual fund and asset management company to expand its
base in the country.
** Swiss energy firm Alpiq has given up trying to
sell a 5 percent stake in Italian regional utility A2A
due to adverse market conditions, sources close to the matter
said on Thursday.
** Trevali Mining Corp said on Thursday that
commodities trader Glencore International Plc will
acquire a 7.8 percent stake in Trevali through a private
placement deal worth $18 million.
** VTB Capital, the investment arm of Russia's
second-biggest lender, is interested in buying a stake in
Bulgaria's debt-ridden telecoms operator Vivacom as a
financial investment, a senior company official said on
Thursday.
** Online recruitment company Monster Worldwide Inc
Chief Executive Sal Iannuzzi told investors on Thursday the
company is considering all "strategic alternatives," sending
Monster's shares up 17.6 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
** The Carlyle Group and Vestar Capital Partners, two
shareholders in AZ Electronic Materials, said they
planned to reduce their stakes in the speciality chemicals
company by selling an 11.6 percent interest.