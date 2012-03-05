(Adds El Paso, Micro Devices and others)

March 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday.

** El Paso Corp delayed a shareholder meeting for voting on the pipeline company's roughly $23 billion acquisition by rival Kinder Morgan Inc to give investors more time to consider a judge's ruling that criticized some of the deal's participants.

** American International Group is selling part of its stake in AIA Group to raise about $6 billion, which will help the U.S. insurer repay part of its government bailout.

** Malaysian tycoon Ananda Krishnan is nearing a deal to sell his $3 billion worth of power assets to a government company as he seeks to shed risky businesses, sources with knowledge of the deal said on Monday.

** Indian group Himadri Chemicals is interested in bigger European peer Ruetgers Group, which is being put up for sale by private equity owner Triton. A price tag of 700-750 million euros (925-$990 million) could be within reach, an industry source said.

** Advanced Micro Devices has sold its stake in GlobalFoundries Inc, three years after spinning off the company that makes most of its computer chips, in a move that frees it to strike manufacturing deals with other foundries. As part of the agreement, AMD will pay $425 million to GlobalFoundries to waive the exclusivity deal, incurring a related charge of $703 million in the first quarter.

** Singapore Telecommunications Ltd said on Monday it will buy Amobee Inc, a U.S.-based mobile advertising solutions firm, for $321 million. Analysts said the deal would help SingTel leverage its huge customer base in the region.

** Pioneer Natural Resources Inc has agreed to buy Belgium-based Carmeuse Holding's U.S.-based industrial sands business for about $297 million to support the oil and gas firm's fracturing requirements.

** Education software maker Archipelago Learning Inc said it would be bought by privately owned peer Plato Learning for $291 million in cash, as private equity investors scramble to snap up companies in the sector.

** British biotech company Abcam Plc said it would buy U.S. peer Epitomics International Inc for $155 million in its biggest deal yet, to boost its antibody technology and gain a presence in China.

** PVH Corp's Calvin Klein unit is reacquiring licenses held by Warnaco Group Inc so it can further build up the brand in Europe starting in 2013.

** Private equity firms CVC and ValueAct Capital Master said on Monday they were working together on a cash offer for Misys , the British banking software firm that has already attracted two suitors.

** Aluminum products maker Novelis Inc is selling three foil-manufacturing plants in Europe to focus on premium product markets such as beverage cans and automobiles, it said on Monday.

