(Adds El Paso, Micro Devices and others)
March 5 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday.
** El Paso Corp delayed a shareholder meeting for
voting on the pipeline company's roughly $23 billion acquisition
by rival Kinder Morgan Inc to give investors more time
to consider a judge's ruling that criticized some of the deal's
participants.
** American International Group is selling part of
its stake in AIA Group to raise about $6 billion,
which will help the U.S. insurer repay part of its government
bailout.
** Malaysian tycoon Ananda Krishnan is nearing a deal to
sell his $3 billion worth of power assets to a government
company as he seeks to shed risky businesses, sources with
knowledge of the deal said on Monday.
** Indian group Himadri Chemicals is interested in
bigger European peer Ruetgers Group, which is being put up for
sale by private equity owner Triton. A price tag of 700-750
million euros (925-$990 million) could be within reach, an
industry source said.
** Advanced Micro Devices has sold its stake in
GlobalFoundries Inc, three years after spinning off the company
that makes most of its computer chips, in a move that frees it
to strike manufacturing deals with other foundries. As part of
the agreement, AMD will pay $425 million to GlobalFoundries to
waive the exclusivity deal, incurring a related charge of $703
million in the first quarter.
** Singapore Telecommunications Ltd said on Monday
it will buy Amobee Inc, a U.S.-based mobile advertising
solutions firm, for $321 million. Analysts said the deal would
help SingTel leverage its huge customer base in the region.
** Pioneer Natural Resources Inc has agreed to buy
Belgium-based Carmeuse Holding's U.S.-based industrial sands
business for about $297 million to support the oil and gas
firm's fracturing requirements.
** Education software maker Archipelago Learning Inc
said it would be bought by privately owned peer Plato
Learning for $291 million in cash, as private equity investors
scramble to snap up companies in the sector.
** British biotech company Abcam Plc said it would
buy U.S. peer Epitomics International Inc for $155 million in
its biggest deal yet, to boost its antibody technology and gain
a presence in China.
** PVH Corp's Calvin Klein unit is reacquiring
licenses held by Warnaco Group Inc so it can further
build up the brand in Europe starting in 2013.
** Private equity firms CVC and ValueAct Capital Master said
on Monday they were working together on a cash offer for Misys
, the British banking software firm that has already
attracted two suitors.
** Aluminum products maker Novelis Inc is selling
three foil-manufacturing plants in Europe to focus on premium
product markets such as beverage cans and automobiles, it said
on Monday.
(Compiled by Durba Ghosh and Sagarika Jaisinghani in
Bangalore)