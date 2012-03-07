March 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday.

** State-owned strategic development firm 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) said on Wednesday it had acquired Malaysian tycoon Ananda Krishnan's Tanjong Energy Holdings Sdn Bhd for 8.5 billion ringgit ($2.81 billion).

** China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) and ENN Energy Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday they had not made any decision on whether to raise their $2.2 billion takeover offer for China Gas Holdings Ltd after local media said the firms had ruled out the possibility of sweetening the bid.

** Generali, Europe's No.3 insurer, is selling a 69.1 percent stake in Migdal Insurance to businessman Shlomo Eliahu for $1.1 billion, severing an historic link with Israel to focus on core markets and high-growth emerging countries.

** HSBC has agreed to sell its general insurance businesses to French insurer AXA Group and Australia's QBE Insurance Group for $914 million in cash, as Europe's biggest bank moves ahead with its plan to divest non-core assets.

** Speech-recognition software maker Nuance Communications Inc said it will acquire smaller rival Transcend Services Inc for about $300 million in cash, to expand its customer base in the small- to mid-size hospital market.

** Finland's state investment agency Solidium has bought a 5.1 percent stake in mining technology company Outotec for an average 39.10 euros per share and may increase its stake. The total investment was around 91 million euros ($119 million), Solidium said.

** Spain's second-largest bank BBVA has bought state-rescued Unnim, the Bank of Spain said on Wednesday, the latest takeover in a shrinking sector scrabbling for capital.

** GlaxoSmithKline has resumed the hunt for a buyer for the European slice of its non-core drugs portfolio, with buyout firms and rival pharma in the running to cherry pick consumer health brands, people with knowledge of the process said.

** Bank of Nova Scotia has agreed to acquire privately held U.S. energy investment bank Howard Weil Inc, boosting its oil and gas presence as crude prices sit near four-year highs.

** Dutch bank ABN AMRO said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy parts of Royal Bank of Scotland's merchant banking business in the Netherlands, cementing its position as a leading player in the Dutch market.

** British manufacturing buyout firm Melrose Plc said it was on the lookout for its next acquisition. The company, which looks to buy underperforming industrial businesses and sell them after restructuring, on Wednesday said it was more certain that a suitable acquisition opportunity would arise given current market conditions.

** The Tokyo Commodity Exchange on Wednesday denied a media report that it was set to ask CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures exchange operator, to take a stake of up to 20 percent in it, although it said such a deal could be an option it explores in the future.

** Iraq has approved the sale by Norway's Statoil ASA of its minority stake in a giant oil field to Lukoil OAO, making the Russian firm the sole foreign partner in one of Iraq's biggest new oil projects, two Iraqi oil industry sources said on Wednesday.

** Closely held Czech energy group Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH) has held talks with GDF Suez and E.ON to buy their stakes in Slovak natural gas import and transit firm SPP, an EPH spokesman said on Wednesday.