March 9 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday.
** Amid shouts and chanting at a raucous shareholder
meeting, El Paso Corp investors approved the natural gas
pipeline company's $23 billion takeover by rival Kinder Morgan
Inc.
** CVR Energy's top shareholder Carl
Icahn, who wants to buy the oil refiner and then sell it, said
he is yet to attract a buyer and may drop his bid if he fails to
muster enough shareholder support by March 23.
** A South African court on Friday largely dismissed an
appeal from government and unions to roll back approval for
Wal-Mart's $2.4 billion acquisition of retailer Massmart
, ending months of uncertainty about the status of the
deal.
** British frozen foods retailer Iceland Foods has been
bought back by founder and chief executive Malcolm Walker, in a
deal valuing the firm at 1.55 billion pounds ($2.45 billion).
** Quest Software Inc has put itself up for sale,
saying a private investment firm has agreed to buy the company
for nearly $2 billion cash but it is looking for a better deal.
** Vodafone must decide whether to bid for Britain's
Cable & Wireless Worldwide by 29 March after regulator
the Takeover Panel extended the deadline on Friday to the same
date set for potential rival bidder Tata Communications
.
** The London Stock Exchange has agreed to buy a
majority stake in LCH.Clearnet, giving it an entry into the
hotly contested clearing market and landing Chief Executive
Xavier Rolet a much-needed trophy. The offer, which implies a
total value for LCH.Clearnet of 813 million euros ($1.08
billion), comes after months of exclusive talks between the two
parties.
** Up to five bidders, including trade rivals and a
consortium of private equity firms, are circling Groupama's
Gan Eurocourtage brokerage arm. The ailing French
insurer hopes to get around 700 million euros ($918 million) for
the unit, sources close to the sales talks said.
** Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp will buy a
480 megawatt portfolio of U.S. wind power projects from Spanish
wind turbine maker Gamesa for $888 million to gain a
significant foothold in the country's wind energy market.
** Dairy Crest Group Plc said it was
looking to sell its French branded spreads business, St Hubert,
in a deal that analysts expect could fetch the dairy foods
company about 300 million pounds ($470.79 million).
** The Netherlands' Royal FrieslandCampina NV plans to pay
$457 million to buy the remaining shares in Philippine dairy
company Alaska Milk Corp, helping the Dutch company to
expand its Asian footprint.
** LaSalle Hotel Properties said it acquired Hotel
Palomar, Washington, DC for $143.8 million.
** Paperlinx Ltd agreed to sell its Italian
business Polyedra to Lecta for $45 million.
** Green Dot Corp said it will acquire Loopt for
total consideration of $43.4 million in cash.
** Vietnam state oil and gas group Petrovietnam is in talks
with three foreign companies to sell a 49 percent stake in its
Dung Quat refinery for funds to expand the facility, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing the refinery's director general.
** Keller Group Plc said Pedro Lopez Jimenez, a
non-executive director and the second largest shareholder in the
ground engineering firm, would be selling his 5.7 percent stake
in the company.
** Experian said it acquired Court Ventures Inc, an
aggregator of electronically available public records data in
the United States.
** A tie-up between Polish mining group JSW and
Czech miner New World Resources (NWR) is unlikely in
the foreseeable future, NWR's chief financial officer said on
Friday.
** Viterra Inc, Canada's biggest grain handler that
has been weighed down by increased costs and fierce competition,
said it received expressions of interest from third parties.