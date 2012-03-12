March 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday.

** United Parcel Service will only sweeten its 4.9 billion euros ($6.4 billion) bid for Dutch parcel-delivery firm TNT Express by a symbolic amount at best, three sources close to the talks said.

** Japan's Asahi Kasei Corp will buy U.S. medical equipment maker Zoll Medical Corp for $2.21 billion as it looks to build a globally competitive healthcare business and reduce its reliance on its chemicals and fibers operations.

** UnionBanCal Corp, a unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, said it will buy Pacific Capital Bancorp for $46 per share in cash to expand its geographical footprint.

The deal, valued at about $1.5 billion, is at a 60 percent premium to Pacific's Friday closing price.

** Pfizer is more likely to spin off its animal health unit than sell it, reflecting the expected investor appeal of such a large standalone business, its chief executive said on Monday.

** Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, the maker of Comet and Spic and Span cleaners, rejected Genomma Lab's $834 million unsolicited bid to acquire the company, calling it "inadequate."

** China's top two online video companies are joining forces, with Youku.com buying smaller rival Tudou Holdings Ltd in an all-stock deal worth over $1 billion, creating an industry leader with more than a one third share of a market that is losing money as it battles rising costs.

** France's Aeroports de Paris confirmed on Monday that it would buy a 38 percent stake in Turkish airports operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding for $874 million and said the deal would boost earnings from next year.

ADP is paying 11.3 Turkish lira per share, a premium of 32 percent to TAV's latest closing price, in a deal that values all of TAV's equity at $2.3 billion, the French airport group said in a statement.

** British aero electronics group Cobham Plc said it was withdrawing its 273 million pounds ($428.42 million) bid for Thrane & Thrane after the Danish communication equipment firm rejected its offer.

** U.S. auto parts supplier Visteon Corp has agreed to sell its automotive lighting business to India-based Varroc Group for $92 million in cash, as part of its drive to focus on its climate control and electronics operations.

** POSCO Energy Co, an affiliate of South Korea's POSCO, will buy 20 million FuelCell shares from U.S based partner FuelCell Energy Inc at $1.50 each for proceeds of $30 million.

** Glencore is one of a handful of parties eyeing a potential bid for Viterra, Canada's largest grain handler, as the diversified trading house looks to boost its agricultural presence, a Swiss-based industry source said on Monday.

** Swiss software company Temenos pulled out of merger talks with rival Misys on Monday, leaving the British firm, which is struggling with a sharp fall in demand, relying on two approaches from private equity to secure a deal.

** Dubai Group, the state-owned investment firm in the midst of a $10 billion debt restructuring, is weighing a potential sale of its prime Manhattan-based real estate property Jumeirah Essex House hotel, it said on Monday.

** Struggling British video games retailer Game, denied new titles by suppliers, has put itself up for sale and warned shareholders their equity in the firm could be worthless.

** British Airways owner IAG has offered concessions to EU antitrust regulators in a bid to get regulatory approval for its takeover of bmi, the British unit of German carrier Lufthansa, the European Commission said on Monday.

** The biggest shareholder in Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena may sell a chunk of the world's oldest bank in the market if it cannot find a buyer before a March 15 deadline, sources close to the situation said on Monday.

** Offshore vessels provider Tidewater Inc said Sonatide, its partnership with Angola's state oil company, will not take up new charters or extend existing ones in the country until the two parties resolve ongoing joint venture talks.