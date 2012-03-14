March 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday.

** Russian state-owned diamond miner Alrosa plans to raise $1 billion in two tranches of Eurocommercial paper issues (ECP), a banking source told Reuters, in order to buy oil and gas assets from state lender VTB.

** U.S. financial software provider SS&C Technologies agreed to buy hedge fund administrator GlobeOp, trumping an offer from buyout group TPG and raising expectations of a bidding war.

The 485-pence-a-share cash deal, well above TPG's 435p cash offer agreed last month, values GlobeOp at 572 million pounds ($900 million) and has been recommended by GlobeOp's independent directors.

** Shipping company International Shipholding Corp said it would sell two of its vessels for $73.9 million to Norwegian Car Carriers ASA to repay debt.

** Jakks Pacific Inc's shareholder Clinton Group Inc has asked the toy maker's board to run an auction to sell the company, a week after Jakks took steps to resist takeover attempts.

** Belgian holding company GBL said on Wednesday it was selling up to 6.2 million shares or 2.3 percent of the capital of French spirits group Pernod Ricard.

After the sale, an institutional private placement carried through an accelerated bookbuilding, GBL will retain 7.5 percent of Pernod Ricard, GBL said in a statement.

** Private equity firm TPG Capital LP is considering making an offer for LHC Group Inc as the provider of home health and hospice services reviews its strategic alternatives, two people familiar with the matter said.

** JX Nippon Oil and Energy Corp has bought a stake in miner Xstrata's burgeoning Canadian coking coal operations, as it looks to tap demand from steelmakers in Japan for coal from diversified sources.

** Alpha Bank has scrapped plans to tie up with rival Eurobank in what would have been Greece's largest bank merger in decades but instead became a casualty of the country's bond restructuring.

** European development capital fund Eurovestech has joined forces with British stockbroker Cenkos Securities to target companies looking to raise capital in the Middle East and the Nasdaq Dubai market.

** Watsco Inc said it agreed to buy a 60 percent stake in Carrier's heating, ventilation and air-conditioning distribution network in Canada as it seeks to expand into another large North American market.