March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday.

** Johnson & Johnson is set to gain EU approval for its planned $21.3 billion buy of Swiss medical devices maker Synthes after offering concessions to address concerns over its dominance in trauma devices, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

** United Parcel Service and TNT Express are unlikely to announce a deal on Friday when they need to update the market about the status of their merger talks, three sources close to the talks said, but a deal could come soon after that.

** Kinder Morgan Inc said on Thursday it had reached a verbal agreement with U.S. regulators to sell some of Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP's pipeline assets in order to win approval for its planned purchase of El Paso Corp.

The $21 billion deal, which will close in May, had been expected to attract scrutiny from the Federal Trade Commission because of the merged company's overlapping pipeline networks.

** Cisco Systems has reached a deal to buy NDS, which develops software for multichannel television networks, for $5 billion, a move it said would accelerate its expansion into the video communications market.

** NDS, which develops software for multi-channel television networks, is in advanced talks to be acquired by Cisco Systems for $5 billion, Israel's Calcalist financial newspaper reported on Thursday.

** United Technologies Corp plans to sell its Rocketdyne, Clipper Wind and some of Hamilton Sundstrand's pump operations, deals that will raise about $3 billion to help fund its pending takeover of Goodrich Corp.

** PZU, Eastern Europe's biggest insurer, could spend as much as $2.2 billion to build an international presence and is looking for targets in the Balkans and for asset sales by troubled European financial groups.

** BG Group Plc has received at least two final bids for its 65 percent stake in India's Gujarat Gas, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday, in a deal valued at about $900 million.

** GlaxoSmithKline has agreed to sell several over-the-counter healthcare brands in Europe to Belgium's Omega Pharma for 470 million euros ($612 million), while delaying the divestment of its weight-loss pill Alli.

** South Korea's LIG Group is auctioning up to 49 percent stake in its unlisted defense unit LIG Nex1 in a deal that could raise as much as $400 million, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

** Shire moved to bolster its position as a supplier of specialist drugs on Thursday by buying U.S. biotech firm FerroKin BioSciences for up to $325 million, one day after a setback for its ambitions in genetic medicine.

** Telecom equipment maker Avaya Inc said on Thursday it signed a deal to buy Israeli video conferencing company Radvision for $230 million.

** Meiban Group Ltd Chairman and CEO George Goh Tiong Yong has offered to take the Singapore-listed maker of plastic injection moulded components private in a deal that values the firm at $101.2 million.

** Britain should not delay too long kick-starting the sale of its shares in Royal Bank of Scotland, the chief executive of RBS said, as speculation grows that the government could sell an initial stake at a loss.

** French transport and power engineering company Alstom moved to quash speculation that it was eyeing offshore wind power takeovers on Thursday, saying it would not pursue deals that would harm shareholders.

** Private investor Gary Klesch said on Thursday his Swiss-based company has submitted the only bid for Petit-Couronne, the French plant of insolvent refiner Petroplus .

** Generics drug maker Mylan has pulled out of talks to buy a stake in Italian pharmaceuticals firm Rottapharm, two people familiar with the situation said, posing another setback to the arduous sales process that has been dragging on since the middle of last year.

** Entertainment retailer HMV said a number of parties had indicated they were interested in acquiring its concert and festival division, HMV Live, raising hopes about a potential disposal which could help the struggling firm cut its debt.

** France Telecom has rejected a report that it planned to spin off the shrinking fixed-line arm of Polish unit TPSA and focus on the mobile business as part of its wider portfolio review.