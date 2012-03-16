March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday.

** Glencore is planning a three-way carve-up of Canada's largest grain handler Viterra, an industry source said, to help navigate a politically charged federal review process if it wins a looming bidding war for the company.

** Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who wants to buy CVR Energy and sell it, extended his $30 per share tender offer by 10 days, citing feedback from certain large shareholders of the oil refiner.

** Thailand's Thanachart Bank Pcl, backed by Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia, is preparing to sell its insurance operations in a deal that could fetch about $500 million, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

** United Parcel Service said it was in constructive talks to buy Dutch rival TNT Express and reiterated its intention to make an offer, having last month proposed a 9 euros per-share deal worth 4.9 billion euros ($6.4 billion).

** Korea Resources Corp said on Friday that it plans to invest at least 600 billion won ($532 million) this year in overseas resources projects, and is looking to acquire stakes in bituminous coal mines in Indonesia and North America.

** Atlas Resource Partners said it will buy gas-rich assets from Carrizo Oil & Gas for $190 million, and raised its distribution forecast.

** Iraq's government has received a letter from Exxon Mobil Corp saying the U.S. oil major had frozen its deal with the country's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, Iraq's oil minister Abdul Kareem Luaibi said on Friday.

** Hedge fund manager Philip Falcone's LightSquared has lost its main business partner, Sprint Nextel Corp, which returned $65 million in payments to his telecommunications startup.

** Two of the Rothschild banking family's companies -- RIT Capital Partners and Edmond de Rothschild Group -- said they would form a new joint venture to boost their fund management and investment operations.

The private banking group Edmond de Rothschild will own 51 percent of the new company, with RIT Capital -- which is an investment trust chaired by Lord Jacob Rothschild -- owning the remaining 49 percent.

** Japan's Inpex Corp said on Friday it is buying a 17.5 percent stake in the Prelude floating liquefied natural gas project in Australia from Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a cash deal.

** German Gref, chief executive officer at Sberbank , dismissed reports that Russia's No.1 lender will sell a 7.6 percent stake in the near future, saying on Friday that market conditions remain unfavorable.

** Russian state-controlled electricity group InterRao offered to buy out minority shareholders in generators OGK-1 and OGK-3.

** Seymour Pierce, a British investment bank which recently ended merger talks, is in talks with several potential investors, a source with knowledge of the matter said, as tough market conditions spur consolidation among smaller stockbrokers.

** Austrian bank BAWAG P.S.K. said it was not interested in reviving merger talks with Volksbanken AG, a headache for the state which has now lost a potential suitor as it seeks to sell a stake of up to 49 percent in the ailing lender.

** Russian state electricity group InterRao is in talks to sell a 2-3 percent stake in the firm to foreign investors, a move that could raise cash for overseas expansion and boost the group's profile ahead of a planned share placement.