May 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** British gas and oil producer BG Group Plc said it had agreed to sell its Brazilian gas distribution business Comgas to Cosan for $1.8 billion as it unveiled soaring first quarter profits on the back of higher oil prices and production.

** Gagfah is considering selling more than 35,000 apartments, or about a quarter of its portfolio, a financial source said, adding to a string of major real estate deals in Germany this year.

The apartments in the eastern German city of Dresden have a book value of about 1.8 billion euros ($2.37 billion), the person told Reuters on Thursday.

** Renault and Japanese partner Nissan moved to expand in the growing Russian car market on Thursday with a $750-million deal that would give the French manufacturer effective control of Lada maker OAO AvtoVAZ.

** Britain's biggest drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline has no interest in buying smaller rival AstraZeneca, GSK's chief executive said on Thursday in response to a shareholder question at the company's annual meeting.

** British aero electronics group Cobham has agreed to buy Danish rival Thrane & Thrane after its increased offer of 275 million pounds ($445.6 million) was accepted by the board of the satellite communications equipment maker.

** Canada's No.5 independent oil producer Crescent Point Energy Corp will buy privately held oil and gas producer Cutpick Energy Inc for C$425 million, including debt, to boost its presence in the Viking light oil field in Alberta.

** Dutch food and chemicals group DSM is buying U.S. medical device-maker Kensey Nash Corp for $360 million to strengthen its biomedical business, leaving it with plenty of cash for more deals.

** South Korean electronics retailer Hi-Mart said on Thursday its top shareholders would resume an auction for a controlling stake in the firm after it avoided delisting this week over $228 million embezzlement charges brought against its top executives.

** The Renault-Nissan alliance and state corporation Russian Technologies have agreed to create a joint venture that will own 74.5 percent of Russia's largest car maker, AvtoVAZ.

** Technicolor said U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase plans to take a stake of up to 29.96 percent in the French digital video specialist to help it cut debt and push through its turnaround plan.

** China's Bright Food will take control of breakfast cereal maker Weetabix, beloved by generations of British children, in the biggest foreign acquisition by a Chinese food group.

** Vitol, the world's largest oil trader, has teamed up with the co-founder of Petroplus, Marcel Van Poecke, to buy the insolvent refiner's Swiss plant, as part of a strategic drive among trading houses to snap up physical assets.

** Turkish mobile phone operator Turkcell said it received an official letter informing the company that the seller of Bulgarian telecommunications operator Vivacom gave up on sale.

** Merger talks between law firms Dewey & LeBoeuf and SNR Denton collapsed on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

** Mexican pharmaceutical products company Genomma Lab said on Thursday it will drop its offer for Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, after Prestige rejected the offer.