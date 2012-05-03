May 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** British gas and oil producer BG Group Plc said it
had agreed to sell its Brazilian gas distribution business
Comgas to Cosan for $1.8 billion as it unveiled
soaring first quarter profits on the back of higher oil prices
and production.
** Gagfah is considering selling more than 35,000
apartments, or about a quarter of its portfolio, a financial
source said, adding to a string of major real estate deals in
Germany this year.
The apartments in the eastern German city of Dresden have a
book value of about 1.8 billion euros ($2.37 billion), the
person told Reuters on Thursday.
** Renault and Japanese partner Nissan moved to expand in
the growing Russian car market on Thursday with a $750-million
deal that would give the French manufacturer effective control
of Lada maker OAO AvtoVAZ.
** Britain's biggest drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline has
no interest in buying smaller rival AstraZeneca, GSK's
chief executive said on Thursday in response to a shareholder
question at the company's annual meeting.
** British aero electronics group Cobham has agreed
to buy Danish rival Thrane & Thrane after its
increased offer of 275 million pounds ($445.6 million) was
accepted by the board of the satellite communications equipment
maker.
** Canada's No.5 independent oil producer Crescent Point
Energy Corp will buy privately held oil and gas
producer Cutpick Energy Inc for C$425 million, including debt,
to boost its presence in the Viking light oil field in Alberta.
** Dutch food and chemicals group DSM is buying
U.S. medical device-maker Kensey Nash Corp for $360
million to strengthen its biomedical business, leaving it with
plenty of cash for more deals.
** South Korean electronics retailer Hi-Mart
said on Thursday its top shareholders would resume an auction
for a controlling stake in the firm after it avoided delisting
this week over $228 million embezzlement charges brought against
its top executives.
** The Renault-Nissan alliance and state corporation Russian
Technologies have agreed to create a joint venture that will own
74.5 percent of Russia's largest car maker, AvtoVAZ.
** Technicolor said U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase
plans to take a stake of up to 29.96 percent in the
French digital video specialist to help it cut debt and push
through its turnaround plan.
** China's Bright Food will take control of breakfast cereal
maker Weetabix, beloved by generations of British children, in
the biggest foreign acquisition by a Chinese food group.
** Vitol, the world's largest oil trader, has teamed up with
the co-founder of Petroplus, Marcel Van Poecke, to buy
the insolvent refiner's Swiss plant, as part of a strategic
drive among trading houses to snap up physical assets.
** Turkish mobile phone operator Turkcell said it
received an official letter informing the company that the
seller of Bulgarian telecommunications operator Vivacom gave up
on sale.
** Merger talks between law firms Dewey & LeBoeuf and SNR
Denton collapsed on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing two people familiar with the matter.
** Mexican pharmaceutical products company Genomma Lab
said on Thursday it will drop its offer for Prestige
Brands Holdings Inc, after Prestige rejected the offer.