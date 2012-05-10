May 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** Coty Inc raised its bid for Avon Products Inc
with the backing of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
, but the fragrance maker said it would walk away if
Avon does not start talks by the end of business on Monday.
** U.S. oil group ConocoPhillips has hired BNP
Paribas to help sell its Nigerian assets, including
on-shore, off-shore oil and gas fields and a stake in its LNG
Brass facility, sources familiar with the situation told
Reuters.
** America Movil, controlled by Mexican
billionaire Carlos Slim, said on Thursday that its U.S. unit
Tracfone Wireless has made a deal to buy 100 percent of Simple
Mobile, a mobile virtual network operator.
** Hoping to put an end to a four-year banking crisis,
Spain's government effectively took over Bankia SA,
one of the country's biggest banks, late on Wednesday after days
of market anxiety over the lender's viability.
** German real estate group GSW and its former
owner Whitehall Funds are bidding almost 1 billion euros ($1.3
billion) for a German real estate portfolio owned by Barclays
, a newspaper report said on Thursday.
** German healthcare company Fresenius SE said it
plans to raise 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) by selling 13.8
million new ordinary shares to institutional investors to help
finance its takeover of hospital operator Rhoen Klinikum
.
** Shell and Chevron are likely to win
tenders for two potentially large shale gas fields in Ukraine, a
government source told Reuters on Thursday.
** EMC Corp bought privately held flash-memory
storage products maker XtremIO in a cash deal, which will
complement EMC's flash-based systems and software products.
** Morgan Stanley has emerged as one of the biggest
shareholders in KPN, the Dutch telecoms group that
Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim has set his sights on as a
stepping stone into Europe.
** RWE, Germany's No.2 utility, is in talks with
parties interested in Horizon, the British joint venture it
holds together with peer , Chief Financial
Officer Rolf Pohlig told journalists, declining to give further
details.
** FedEx Corp said Thursday its Express arm will buy
privately held French package delivery company TATEX to expand
its express delivery network in Europe.
** Georgian billionare Bidzina (Boris) Ivanishvili has sold
his Russian bank Rossyisky Credit to a group of private
investors for $352 million, his management company Unikor group
said in a statement on Thursday.
** Gas-focused exploration and production company Stone
Energy Corp said it will buy Anadarko Petroleum Corp's
working interests in a U.S. Gulf field for $67 million
in cash.
** YGM Trading Ltd has agreed to buy Aquascutum,
the failed luxury clothes maker that has dressed royalty and
politicians, for 15 million pounds ($24 million) in the second
Chinese acquisition of a venerable British brand this month.
** PSS World Medical Inc said it plans to sell two
business units serving skilled nursing facilities and specialty
dental practices to focus on its fastest growing segments.
** JFE Holdings Inc said on Thursday that it plans
to buy all shares in JFE Shoji Trade Corp that it does
not already own through a share swap to streamline its steel
production supply chain.