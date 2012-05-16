Defensives drive European shares after UK election upset
LONDON, June 9 European shares rose in early deals on Friday as investors sought safety in defensive stocks after a shock UK election looked set to throw Britain into fresh political turmoil.
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** E.ON, Germany's largest utility, will pick a consortium led by Australian infrastructure firm Macquarie to buy its gas distribution network for about 3.2 billion euros ($4 billion), sources close to the matter said.
** Indian drugmaker Piramal Healthcare is buying a U.S.-based healthcare data provider for $635 million to boost research and development, in the biggest outbound acquisition by an Indian company in over six months.
** French electrical materials supplier Rexel has agreed to buy Platt Electric Supply, an independent distributor of electrical products and services in the western United States, in a deal with an enterprise value of 300 million euros ($383 million).
** Simulation and training systems provider CAE Inc said it bought Oxford Aviation Academy for C$314 million ($312.80 million) to expand its civil aviation training footprint.
** China Resources Gas Group Ltd (CR Gas) agreed to buy AEI China Gas Ltd for $238 million from a group of investors including Goldman Sachs to enlarge its share of the country's booming natural gas distribution market.
** Swiss dental implants maker Straumann is buying a 49 percent stake in Brazil's Neodent for 260 million Swiss francs ($277 million), a pricey attempt to expand in a booming market for cosmetic surgery and offset sluggish demand in Europe.
** British education and publishing group Pearson has bought Certiport, which provides testing and certification services for leading IT companies, for $140 million in cash from Spire Capital Partners, it said on Wednesday.
** British directories publisher Yell Group Plc bought do-it-yourself website designer Moonfruit Ltd for 18 million pounds ($28.99 million) in its ongoing attempt to transform itself from a print-dominated business to a Web-driven entity.
** Bailed-out insurer American International Group Inc will sell its shares in Asian insurer AIA Group Ltd 1299.HK after a lock-up period expires in early September, Chief Executive Bob Benmosche said on Wednesday.
** Morgan Stanley has cut its stake in KPN, the Dutch telecoms group that Mexican Carlos Slim, the world's richest person, has targeted as a long-term investment and a stepping stone into Europe.
** Russian fertiliser maker Acron said on Wednesday it has proposed to buy up to 66 percent of major Polish chemical firm Azoty Tarnow for 36 Polish zloty ($10.58) a share to expand its presence in the European Union.
** VietinBank, Vietnam's largest partly private lender by assets, said it will conclude talks for the sale of a 20 percent stake to a foreign strategic investor in the third quarter, and finalise the sale in the fourth quarter.
** Bharti Airtel, India's biggest mobile phone carrier, is in advanced talks to buy out the Indian partners of Qualcomm Inc in a fourth-generation (4G) broadband venture in the country, two sources with direct knowledge of the talks said on Wednesday.
