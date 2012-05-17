May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** Electronics testing equipment maker Agilent Technologies
Inc will buy Danish cancer diagnostics company Dako from
Sweden-based private equity group EQT for $2.2 billion in cash
to expand its life sciences business.
** Royal Bank of Canada and Credit Suisse
are among suitors who have put in initial bids to buy the
non-U.S. wealth management business of Bank of America
in a deal that could be worth about $2 billion, sources said.
** Atlas Resource Partners said it will buy
privately held Titan Operating LLC for about $184 million to
boost its assets in Texas' Barnett Shale.
** Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is making another bet
on the newspaper industry with a deal to buy the majority of
Media General Inc papers for $142 million in cash.
** Sears Holdings Corp said on Thursday it plans to
spin off a large part of its stake in its Canada unit, which
Chairman Edward Lampert spent years trying to gain control of,
to better focus on its U.S. business.
** Imperial Oil Ltd said it is looking for
prospective buyers for its Dartmouth refinery in Nova Scotia, as
it grapples with low demand for refined products in the Atlantic
basin.