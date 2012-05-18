May 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** Australian private equity fund Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) has approached potential buyers for its share-registry business Link Group, kickstarting an auction that could value the company at as much as A$1.4 billion ($1.4 billion) including debt, sources said.

** Private equity firm Carlyle Group and other major shareholders of Taiwan's Ta Chong Bank plan to sell the bank to Yuanta Financial in a deal worth up to T$37 billion ($1.25 billion), two sources familiar with the situation said on Friday.

** Russian investment and trading group Summa has agreed with businessman Sergei Generalov to buy control of his transport group FESCO for around $1 billion, an industry source familiar with the deal said on Friday.

** El Paso Pipeline Partners LP said it will acquire Cheyenne Plains Gas Pipeline Co LLC and the remaining interest in Colorado Interstate Gas LLC it does not already own from El Paso Corp for $635 million.

** Dutch food and chemicals firm DSM is buying the world's biggest producer of a fish oil extract for about 420 million euros ($534 million), as it targets parts of the food sector resistant to economic swings.

** Winnebago Industries Inc, the largest U.S. motor homes maker, said it received an unsolicited buyout offer from North Street Capital valuing the company at $321.5 million.

** Bus and rail operator Stagecoach Stagecoach said on Friday it had agreed to buy nine of Coach America's businesses, including operations in Texas and California, for 85 million pounds ($134.4 million).

** Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI has proposed share swap ratios for the planned merger with Unipol that would give its peer 61 percent of the new merged entity, Italian newspapers said on Friday.

** The family owners of Schustermann & Borenstein have mandated Goldman Sachs to sell the German clothing exporter, two people close to the transaction said on Friday, a move analysts expect to attract strong interest.