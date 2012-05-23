May 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Poland's top utility PGE will likely drop its
7.5-billion zloty ($2.21 billion) purchase of smaller
state-owned group Energa after a court upheld a decision by the
competition authority to block the deal, a newspaper reported.
** Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production has
trumped Royal Dutch Shell's bid for Mozambique-focused
explorer Cove Energy by offering 1.22 billion pounds
($1.9 billion), highlighting international interest in East
African gas finds.
** Denmark's William Demant Invest A/S (WDI) made a bid on
Tuesday for Icelandic prosthetics firm Ossur
but for regulatory reasons only, as it did not want to
raise its stake much above its current level. The bid, which WDI
said was equal to 8.20 Danish crowns per share, values all of
Ossur at about 91.7 billion Icelandic crowns ($721
million).
** Italian banks UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo
said they had sold their combined 11.5 percent stake in
the London Stock Exchange for 960 pence per share,
raising 370 million euros ($472.05 million).
** Oaktree Capital Management said it would invest $225
million in the ailing Diamond Foods Inc to help the
company shore up its balance sheet, meet funding needs and
support growth in its business.
** Czech investor Zdenek Bakala plans to launch a bid for
Polish chemicals group Ciech before the summer, two
banking sources told Reuters.
** Commodities firm Cargill is looking to buy
Goodman Fielder's edible fats and oils business,
reviving a deal that Australia's competition watchdog rejected
two years ago, the agency revealed.
** Turkey's Altinbas Holding has given mandate to buy a
jewellery brand in Europe, with a value between $50-100 million,
its board chairman said.
** Electronic storage device maker Seagate Technology Plc
plans to buy a 64.5 percent stake in France-based
digital storage devices maker LaCie in a $186 million
deal, which will help it expand in Japan and Europe.