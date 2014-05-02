* Deals worth over $5 bln 4 times higher than 2013-data
* Megadeals across all industries and in 16 countries
LONDON May 2 Mergers and acquisitions worth
more than $5 billion have quadrupled in number so far this year
from a year ago, marking the strongest first four months of the
year for so-called megadeals since 2007, data showed on Friday.
Such transactions took place across all industry sectors and
in 16 countries around the world, the weekly Thomson Reuters
data showed, as companies took advantage of factors
including cheap borrowing costs and relatively buoyant stock
market conditions.
The data showed the number of megadeals rising to 35 in
January through April, against nine in the same period of 2013.
In one such deal announced earlier this week, power company
Exelon Corp said it would buy Pepco Holdings for
$6.83 billion, the largest deal in the energy and power sector
since 2012, Thomson Reuters said.
Exelon adviser Goldman Sachs remained at the top of
the M&A league table, with Morgan Stanley and Bank of
America Merrill Lynch ranked second and third,
respectively.
The previous dealmaking peak in 2007 was followed by the
financial crash of the following two years, from which economies
and markets have since been struggling to recover.
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by David Holmes)