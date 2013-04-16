By Alice Baghdjian
LONDON, April 17 Increased vigilance among
regulators and a subdued market for takeovers have deterred
investment bankers from leaking information about deals,
according to an international study published on Wednesday.
Strategic leaks designed to flush out rival bids have fallen
in the wake of the global financial crisis as the likelihood of
drumming up another offer has declined, according to the study
by London's Cass Business School.
"In the pre-Lehman period, the gain (of leaking) was bigger
than the pain. Now there is a finer balance," said Philip
Whitchelo, a former banker who is vice president of marketing at
Intralinks, which commissioned the study.
"You have to take into account that you might not have the
deal at all, plus you have regulators bearing down on you."
The study scrutinised more than 4,000 deals between 2004 and
2012 for significant pre-announcement trading (SPAT) in the
stock of the target company, which would indicate a possible
leak.
It detected SPAT in 7 percent of bids globally between 2010
and 2012, down from 11 percent in 2008-9.
The study showed leaks were more common in Europe than in
the United States, and were particularly prevalent in Britain,
even though its financial watchdog had vowed to crack down on
market abuse and stepped up arrests and prosecutions.
Intralinks is a provider of virtual data rooms used to share
sensitive information between parties, and supplies those in the
M&A market.
REGULATOR CLAMPDOWN
Regulators in Britain and the United States, the main
centres for deals globally, have taken a tougher stance on leaks
but detection will be more difficult when the number of deals
picks up again, one of the study's authors said.
"If we were to see a resurgence in M&A, more deals would
mean there would be less ability for regulators to be vigilant
on a deal-by-deal basis, and there would be more places to hide
(leaks)," said Scott Moeller, director of Cass Business School's
M&A Research Centre.
The annual market for takeovers has almost halved to around
$2.5 trillion since the financial crisis broke out, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
In Europe, the Middle East and Africa, 14 percent of bids
displayed SPAT between 2004 and 2012, compared to 10 percent in
the Asia-Pacific region and 7 percent in North America.
After peaking at 22 percent between 2004 and 2007, the
number of leaks in Britain fell to 13 percent during 2010-2012.
Last April, Britain's Financial Services Authority fined Ian
Hannam, one of London's most powerful investment bankers,
450,000 pounds for passing on inside information. Hannam is
appealing that decision, and resigned from JPMorgan to focus on
challenging the regulator.
Britain's Takeover Panel also adopted tougher merger rules
in 2011, including banning break fees, following an outcry over
Kraft's purchase of Cadbury. The Cadbury deal in 2010 sparked
anger when Kraft reversed a promise to keep a plant open.
The United States takes a particularly tough line on leaks
and insider dealing, dishing out large fines and long jail
sentences.
SAC Capital Advisors, owned by hedge fund titan Steven
Cohen, was last month told to pay $616 million to settle charges
that it improperly traded in two stocks, in the largest ever
insider trading settlement.
In a high profile case last year, Wall Street investor Rajat
Gupta was sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to pay a
$5 million fine for insider trading.
Gupta was convicted for leaking Goldman Sachs
boardroom secrets to Raj Rajaratnam, a hedge fund manager
targeted in a U.S. government crackdown on insider trading over
the past four years.
The authors of the study said differences between the
regulatory systems could partly explain the regional disparity
in the number of leaks recorded, such as variations in deadlines
by which a company must respond to a market rumour.
