BEIJING May 3 China's new-found clout in
regulating global mergers is causing headaches for companies
seeking high-stakes deals that need Beijing's approval.
Where corporate lawyers and advisers were once primarily
concerned with merger clearance in the United States and Europe,
China's anti-monopoly law - just five years old - has altered
the calculus, as Beijing forces often painful delays with an
antitrust regime that some see as an industrial policy tool.
"It's to the point where China is one of the key concerns
that global companies now have when doing merger clearance
deals," said Peter Wang, an antitrust expert and Shanghai-based
partner for law firm Jones Day.
Tucked into the hulking Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) a stone's
throw from Tiananmen Square, a handful of antitrust officials
are what stands between multi-billion dollar mergers and access
to the world's second-largest economy. The hiccups in China's
system have the potential to gum up the works - extending firms'
funding needs and creating uncertainty around mergers.
Recent deals highlight concerns over the long delays in
China's merger reviews and the tough conditions that some
experts see as limiting operational control for companies while
not being particularly designed to curtail monopoly.
Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp sat through a
year-long review before its $5.6 billion purchase of U.S. grain
merchant Gavilon was approved, with conditions, in Beijing last
month. A week earlier, China removed the last
obstacle to Glencore's $30 billion, 14-month takeover
of miner Xstrata after the commodities trader agreed to
sell a $5.2 billion mining project to ease its grip on copper.
Any major deal involving strategic industries or the supply
of vital commodities such as copper, crude oil, iron ore or
soybeans is likely to be very closely scrutinised in China.
Yee Wah Chin, an antitrust lawyer with New York law firm
Ingram, Yuzek, Gainen, Carroll and Bertolotti, noted the
conditions in both cases had little obvious antitrust rationale.
"What they have accomplished in both cases is industrial policy.
Basically, there was concern about security of supply for an
essential input. If you look at the remedy, it's what the remedy
addressed," she said.
DESPERATE TO CLOSE
Part of the problem, experts say, is the ideological
divergence on what constitutes an antitrust review, with China
appearing to use industrial policy protection rather than
consumer protection as a benchmark. And, the experts note, there
is a real sense that Chinese companies are not held to the same
merger standards as China turns the screws on foreign companies,
trying to create space for its domestic firms to grow.
At home, the policy prescription of China's state planner,
the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), as well
as the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and other
regulators, has been decidedly pro-merger, with Beijing pursuing
plans for sweeping consolidation in automotives, mining,
pharmaceuticals and electronic and information technology to
reduce competition and create economies of scale.
The U.S. Trade Representative has said that 90 percent of
the deals registered with MOFCOM since 2008 involved
multinational firms. None of the ministry's conditional
approvals has been between Chinese firms, though it has set
conditions on cases in which one party is Chinese.
"Sometimes the remedies have nothing to do with antitrust
concerns, but you are so desperate to close a deal that you give
up the store to the Chinese," said Daniel Sokol, professor of
law at the University of Florida's Levin College of Law. "Firms
will make all kinds of concessions. If this were the United
States, people would say: I'll see you in court. No one's going
to do that in China," he said.
MOFCOM IN THE MIDDLE
China has only rejected one merger outright - Coca-Cola's
planned purchase of juice maker Huiyuan in 2009. It has
conditionally approved 19 cases, though these are just a handful
of the nearly 600 mergers the ministry has processed.
While the ministry has tried to streamline the application
process and move reviews along more quickly, short staffing can
create bottlenecks for perfunctory case filings in China.
People familiar with MOFCOM's anti-monopoly bureau, headed
by director-general Shang Ming, say it has only 10-12 case
handlers, and all deals have to go through a pre-notification
phase conducted by a department with just five people. That
compares with a U.S. Federal Trade Commission's Bureau of
Competition that has hundreds of employees and at least
150 lawyers and 80 economists handling case reviews. In
Brussels, the European Commission has 124 officials and external
experts assessing mergers, plus a team of 25 economists who
assist the overall antitrust division.
Lawyers who deal with China's anti-monopoly bureau say the
case handlers, while overburdened, are increasingly savvy and
confident legal professionals. "One of the things I've been very
impressed with is that they've gone in five years from nothing
to a very sophisticated analysis," said Chin, the New York-based
antitrust lawyer.
But when it comes to politically sensitive cases, MOFCOM, as
the primary merger reviewer, is seen as a weak player, often
stymied by more powerful agencies. Analysts say it is frequently
forced to heed the demands of the powerful NDRC, which is less
concerned with promoting competition and consumer welfare than
with carving out space for domestic champions.
"MOFCOM doesn't have the kind of political power not to
listen to outside interests within the Chinese government," said
one Beijing-based lawyer, who declined to be named because of
the sensitivity of the issue.
By law, uniquely required to consider industrial policy,
MOFCOM appears to be increasingly disposed to use remedies that
essentially allow a company to acquire ownership, but not
complete control, of another firm.
While Washington and Brussels often insist a company divest
any part of its business where antitrust concerns arise - a
so-called structural remedy - China appears to favour
behavioural remedies by which the regulator can more closely
dictate the interaction between a parent company and a newly
acquired firm.
The concern is that this gives government agencies, via
monitors assigned to oversee operations, real powers over
day-to-day business.
CLEAR TRACK RECORD
Ninette Dodoo, a Beijing-based attorney and vice chair of
the legal working group at the European Union Chamber of
Commerce in China, said MOFCOM does not openly state a
preference for structural or behavioural remedies. But its track
record seems clear.
"We can't overlook that the vast majority of remedies have
been non-structural," Dodoo said.
China has employed this strategy before: on Seagate
Technology's $1.4 billion buy of Samsung's
hard disc drive business in 2011 and, the next year, on Western
Digital Corp's $4.8 billion acquisition of a similar
unit belonging to Hitachi Ltd. MOFCOM insisted Western
Digital keep the Hitachi unit as an independent competitor with
its original sales team and brands intact, increase R&D and
submit a plan on how to prevent the two firms from sharing
information. The Chinese government installed a corporate
monitor to see that the conditions were met.
Sokol, the law professor, said in some extreme cases, there
are fears that corporate monitors could facilitate industrial
espionage when oversight has little to do with antitrust issues
but focuses instead on organisational structure, operational
management and supply chain distribution.
"It's them (the government) thinking: we're not in this
space but we want to create a national champion here, and in
order to do that we have to understand how these businesses
work," he said.
POISON PILL
More than 100 countries claim a right to review mergers and
acquisitions, many of which hold different legal standards from
the United States and Europe. Similar issues exist in the
antitrust policies of other emerging countries, such as India.
European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a
November speech that "merger control is not the place for
protectionist measures," adding he would resist such policies in
the 27-nation bloc. "What we must avoid are attempts to shield
Europe's companies from competition, in particular during this
harsh period for the economy. In this game, only a few of them
will benefit, and the majority will lose," he said.
China's Commerce Ministry, including its anti-monopoly
bureau, did not respond to inquiries about its merger review
regime for this article.
As the new kid on the global merger review block, China
seems especially unpredictable, particularly when it comes to
delays. A full antitrust review can take six months or more
given the tight staffing and required input from scattered
agencies. A review for even a simple merger can go well past
that 6-month deadline. More frequently, MOFCOM will kick back an
application with more questions or require firms to withdraw and
re-file at the end of the statutory period, allowing the clock
to start again.
"What we're seeing in China is protracted pre-filing
contacts and lengthy reviews ... significantly delaying deals
which have already been through EU and U.S. review," said
Catriona Hatton, partner at Brussels-based law firm Baker Botts.
Aware of the potential for delays, many firms file in China
earlier than in the United States and Europe.
Late last month, Australia's GrainCorp Ltd said its
planned $3.1 billion takeover of Archer Daniels Midland
had been specially structured to factor in likely delays in
approval by Chinese regulators.
Dodoo, from the European Chamber, said companies have to ask
themselves if they want to get a deal done or fight the system.
"Companies are thinking about the cost of doing business in
China. In some cases, it's a poison pill you have to swallow,"
she said.