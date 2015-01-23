UPDATE 1-Marks & Spencer names industry veteran Archie Norman as chairman
LONDON, May 5 British clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer has appointed Archie Norman, a veteran of the sector, as its new chairman, it said on Friday.
Jan 23 Merit Invest SA :
* Filtronix Systems Ltd buys 32.59 percent stake in the company Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 5 British clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer has appointed Archie Norman, a veteran of the sector, as its new chairman, it said on Friday.
MILAN, May 5 Banca Popolare di Vicenza will pocket 21.3 million euros ($23 million) from the sale of a stake in Italian packaging company IMA, the lender said on Friday.