LONDON Feb 24 Dublin-based drugmaker Shire
said on Tuesday it had bought U.S. firm Meritage Pharma
for at least $70 million, boosting its gastrointestinal drugs
business.
Shire said it had obtained rights to buy privately-held
Meritage in connection with its $4.2 billion acquisition of rare
disease specialist Viropharma in 2014. The fee could rise if
development and regulatory milestones are reached, it said.
The deal comes after Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
sealed a $10.1 billion acquisition of gastrointestinal
drugmaker Salix Pharmaceuticals on Sunday, and said
this week it planned to strike further smaller deals.
Shire had taken initial steps to acquire Salix and was
working with advisers on a potential offer, according to people
familiar with the matter.
Shares in Shire were down 0.4 percent at 5170 pence at 1232
GMT.
