UPDATE 7-At least 12 killed in rare militant attack in Tehran
* Graphic: http://tmsnrt.rs/2rA8Fy6 (Adds Foreign minister Zarif's quote, colour)
July 26 U.S. homebuilder Meritage Homes Corp reported a sharp jump in quarterly profit as a recovering housing market boosted pricing and orders to their highest in four years.
Meritage's fourth-quarter net income rose to $8.0 million, or 24 cents per share from $562,000, or 2 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue from selling homes rose 28 percent to $281.3 million.
* Graphic: http://tmsnrt.rs/2rA8Fy6 (Adds Foreign minister Zarif's quote, colour)
WASHINGTON, June 7 Facebook Inc announced a set of three new features on Wednesday intended to boost civic engagement among users in the United States on its platform by connecting them more easily with their elected representatives.