UPDATE 1-Amazon error sends some shoppers to dog photo, not product page
June 7 Amazon.com Inc told some shoppers on Wednesday that there was a problem when they were trying to view product listings.
Aug 1 Truck parts maker Meritor Inc reported a fall in quarterly revenue and cut its full-year forecast.
The company said it expects to earn between 90 cents and $1.15 per share, excluding items, on revenue of between $4.4 billion and $4.5 billion.
Meritor had earlier forecast earnings of $1.08 to $1.39 per share on revenue of $4.8 billion.
Revenue fell 13 percent to $1.11 billion.
June 7 Parts of Amazon.com Inc's U.S. home page appeared to be down on Tuesday, Reuters witnesses and users on Twitter reported.