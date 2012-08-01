Aug 1 Truck parts maker Meritor Inc reported a fall in quarterly revenue and cut its full-year forecast.

The company said it expects to earn between 90 cents and $1.15 per share, excluding items, on revenue of between $4.4 billion and $4.5 billion.

Meritor had earlier forecast earnings of $1.08 to $1.39 per share on revenue of $4.8 billion.

Revenue fell 13 percent to $1.11 billion.