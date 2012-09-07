* Merkel says ECB is "independent and very strong"
* Notes ECB bond purchases subject to conditions
* Austria's Faymann calls ECB programme a positive step
VIENNA, Sept 7 Chancellor Angela Merkel defended
the European Central Bank as independent and strong on Friday
following an uproar in Germany over the bank's new bond-buying
programme for struggling euro zone states.
"The ECB is an independent and very strong institution," she
told reporters when asked her opinion of the scheme during a
trip to Vienna. She emphasised that help for struggling euro
zone members would not come without strings attached.
"Conditionality is a very important point. Control and help,
or control and conditions, go hand in hand," she said. "This is
the path we have always followed."
Merkel's finance minister echoed her sentiments. The bond
buying plan was within the ECB's policy mandate and the negative
reaction it prompted in the German media was unwarranted,
Wolfgang Schaeuble told a news conference in Stockholm.
Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann, who has not always
followed Merkel's lead on euro zone debt crisis issues, also
welcomed the ECB's new approach.
"I... see yesterday's decision by the ECB - which is
independent and makes its own decisions - as really positive,
because it is a further step on the way to making government
bonds more secure again for investors," he told a joint news
conference after meeting his German counterpart.
ECB chief Mario Draghi unveiled the new plan on Thursday to
lower the borrowing costs of euro zone states like Spain and
Italy by buying their bonds.
Countries that want to take part must agree to conditions in
a programme with the European rescue fund. The central bank
chief also said the International Monetary Fund should help
design conditions linked to any support.
Germany's central bank opposes the ECB's move. Merkel has
supported Draghi while saying Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann's
public criticism of the bond buying has been useful too.