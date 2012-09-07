BRIEF-Consolidated Firstfund shareholders elect Cheryl Grant to board
* Firstfund shareholders elect Cheryl A. Grant to the board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
VIENNA, Sept 7 Chancellor Angela Merkel defended the European Central Bank as independent and strong on Friday following an uproar in Germany over the ECB's new bond-buying programme for struggling euro zone members.
"The ECB is an independent and very strong institution," she told reporters when asked her opinion of the ECB plan during a trip to Vienna. She emphasised that help for struggling euro zone members would not come without strings attached.
"Conditionality is a very important point. Control and help, or control and conditions, go hand in hand," she said.
MOSCOW/CARACAS, June 6 A Russian parliamentary committee has slashed projected government revenue by nearly $1 billion to reflect expectations that Venezuela may not make timely payments on bilateral loans, according to a document released on Tuesday.