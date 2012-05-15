* New French leader in Berlin to meet Merkel on Tuesday
* Duo to discuss outlines of modest European growth pact
* Born a month apart, similarities outweigh differences
By Noah Barkin and Catherine Bremer
BERLIN/PARIS, May 15 Five years ago, Nicolas
Sarkozy flew straight to Berlin after his inauguration and
shocked his hosts with some blunt talk on planemaker Airbus, one
of the most sensitive of Franco-German issues.
That first visit set the tone for the months that followed.
German officials looked on in horror as the new French president
reneged on budget pledges, announced plans for nuclear
cooperation with Libya and claimed credit for influencing
decisions by the European Central Bank.
On Tuesday, Francois Hollande will be sworn in as president
after beating Sarkozy and make the same journey to Berlin. This
time, German officials are confident of a calmer start to
Europe's most important working relationship.
The impulsive Sarkozy and the reserved Merkel eventually
overcame their rough beginning, earning the moniker "Merkozy"
for cooperating to combat first the global financial crisis, and
then the euro zone debt disaster.
But they were always too different to be close. That is why
Merkel and her conservative entourage, despite openly supporting
Sarkozy's re-election campaign, are looking forward to working
with his Socialist successor.
"People forget that there was a lot that divided Merkel and
Sarkozy," a German official close to the chancellor said,
requesting anonymity. "We expect there to be more common ground
than differences with Hollande."
An EU ambassador in Brussels put it more bluntly: "I don't
think it's a secret that some leaders are not sorry to see
Sarkozy go."
Hollande will get a grand welcome in Berlin with military
honours and dinner on the eighth floor of the Chancellery, which
offers scenic views over the Tiergarten park and Reichstag.
However, allies of both leaders have warned of a rock-hard
line in talks that will focus on Hollande's demand for new
growth-boosting measures in Europe.
The spokesman for Hollande's Socialists Benoit Hamon told
French television on Sunday that Merkel could not be the "sole
decider of Europe's fate based on German interests".
Volker Kauder, the leader of Merkel's Christian Democrats
(CDU) in parliament, has warned Paris that German taxpayers will
not pay for the generous promises that Hollande made on the way
to his election victory just over a week ago.
But beneath the confrontational rhetoric, aides on both
sides have been highlighting the similarities between Merkel and
the new French leader, whose relationship could well prove
decisive for the euro zone's future.
GROWTH PACT
On Tuesday evening, the two leaders are expected to discuss
the broad outlines of a new "growth pact" to complement Merkel's
"fiscal compact" on budget discipline.
If such a pact comes together, Hollande will be able to hold
this up as a triumph before of French parliamentary elections in
June. But it may prove a hollow one, as Merkel looks unlikely to
give much ground on the substance of new growth measures.
"He can easily pick these low hanging fruit and return to
Paris to declare victory, but this will not deliver growth,"
said Jean-Pisani Ferry, who runs the Brussels-based Bruegel
think tank.
The Germans have already signalled they are open to more
flexible use of EU structural funds, a bigger role for the
European Investment Bank and use of "project bonds" to boost
infrastructure investment in struggling euro members such as
Spain - as long as this doesn't mean building a third highway
between Valencia and Zaragoza, as one Berlin official put it.
But they have made clear in public and private that any new
debt-financed stimulus in Europe is off the table.
People close to Merkel also rule out any easing of budget
deficit targets for struggling countries such as Greece and
Spain, though some believe she will ultimately have to budge on
this as both the European Commission and International Monetary
Fund see the goals as unrealistic.
In Berlin, the view is that the government has already taken
a huge step for Europe by signalling a tolerance of higher
inflation.
Merkel is likely to press Hollande and his advisers for
reassurances that France will introduce a "super law" binding
his government to strict deficit-cutting targets. Berlin also
wants to finalise French backing for the appointment of German
Wolfgang Schaeuble as head of the Eurogroup forum of euro zone
finance ministers.
"Hollande won't want to block things," said Christian Paul,
a French Socialist lawmaker.
A deal seems possible, but calling it a "grand bargain" may
be giving too much credit.
SIMPLE TASTES
When Sarkozy took power nearly two years into Merkel's first
term, they seemed a perfect match. Both were conservatives who
favoured closer ties with Washington, opposed Turkey's bid to
join the EU and wanted reforms of the welfare state.
But the German leader may have more in common with Hollande
in the areas that really count.
The two were born less than a month apart in the summer of
1954 and grew up in religious households with distant fathers
and mothers they were close to.
Both have simple tastes. When she became chancellor in 2005,
Merkel insisted on staying in the modest apartment opposite
Berlin's Pergamon Museum where she still lives with her husband.
Hollande has complained about having to move into the Elysee
Palace from his flat in Paris's 15th arrondissement, and said he
wants to continue to take the train and do the family shopping
as head of state.
Merkel's Social Democrat predecessor Gerhard Schroeder was
known for his expensive Italian suits, and Sarkozy as "President
bling bling" for his flashy lifestyle, but neither Hollande nor
the German leader are fussed about fashion.
Both required a thorough makeover when they ran for office -
Hollande going on a diet and trading in his round spectacles for
designer frames, and Merkel getting a brand-new hair-do and
wardrobe. Their down-to-earth simplicity is one reason voters
backed them over more charismatic incumbents.
"The two of them have a lot in common," said an external
adviser to Hollande, who requested anonymity. "They are both
very human people: uncomplicated, easy going and unpretentious.
They both have a keen sense of humour. People who know them feel
they will gel better than Merkel did with Sarkozy."
SCHROEDER MODEL
It took scandals within both of their parties to turn Merkel
and Hollande into viable candidates in the first place.
Were it not for the sex scandal that ended Socialist
Dominique Strauss-Kahn's political career, Hollande would surely
not have run against Sarkozy.
Had former Chancellor Helmut Kohl not dragged down his
anointed successor Schaeuble in a party financing scandal, he
and not Merkel might have become chancellor.
On the policy front, Merkel ran in 2005 as a hard-charging
economic reformer in the image of British "Iron Lady" Margaret
Thatcher, only to push her party to the left once in office.
The expectation in Berlin is that the same - in reverse -
will be true for Hollande.
After running as a big-spending Socialist, German officials
believe the new president will be forced to become a reformer
himself in the image of Germany's Schroeder, whose overhaul of
labour market rules is credited with making the German economy
competitive - and Merkel's life as chancellor far easier.
Sarkozy did not do the same favour for Hollande, waiting
until the final years of his term to get serious about reforms.
The Socialist takes over at a time when French debt has
swelled to 90 percent of GDP, the trade deficit is at a record
70 billion euros and nearly one in four young French workers is
unemployed. The public sector accounts for 56 percent of annual
output, higher than in any other European country.
That leaves Hollande with very little wiggle room and no
real alternative but to warm up to Merkel - as Sarkozy
eventually did - no matter how isolated she has come to look in
Europe over the past weeks as resistance to Germany's bitter
fiscal medicine builds up.
Unlike Sarkozy, many see Hollande as committed to European
integration. In 2005, months before Merkel became chancellor, he
was pelted with eggs after campaigning hard, but to no avail,
for a "yes" vote in a French referendum on Europe's
constitution.
This is where the new French president and Merkel, who
herself talks openly about "political union" in Europe, may end
up finding common ground - and overcoming the
growth-versus-austerity spat that has dominated the run-up to
their first encounter.