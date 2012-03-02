* Money manager sued in 2009 over Madoff ties
* NY AG accused Merkin of betraying investors in his funds
* Source: Merkin also in talks with Madoff trustee
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, March 2 Financier J. Ezra
Merkin, accused of secretly steering $2.4 billion in client
funds to Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff, is close to settling a
lawsuit brought by the New York attorney general for about $400
million, according to a person close to the matter.
Merkin, a former chairman of the finance company GMAC LLC,
betrayed investors by reaping $470 million in client fees while
"recklessly" sending their funds to Madoff to oversee, the
lawsuit contends.
Merkin is also in settlement discussions with Irving Picard,
the trustee who has been trying to recover money for Madoff
investors, said the source, who was not authorized to speak on
the case publicly.
Merkin wants to settle the trustee case and the New York
lawsuit at the same time, this person said.
Attorney Andrew Levander, who represents Merkin, did not
immediately return calls for comment.
Danny Kanner, a spokesman for current New York Attorney
General Eric Schneiderman, declined to comment. Amanda Remus, a
spokeswoman for Picard, said the trustee does not comment or
discuss settlement negotiations or ongoing litigation.
Merkin, also a philanthropist and art collector, ran the
Ascot, Gabriel and Ariel funds. He resigned as nonexecutive
chairman of GMAC, the financing arm of general motors, in the
wake of the Madoff scandal. GMAC is now Ally Financial.
Former New York Attorney General Andrew Cuomo sued Merkin
and his Gabriel Capital Corp in April 2009 in New York state
Supreme Court, accusing him of self-dealing, reckless conduct
and gross negligence. Merkin's clients included charities and
nonprofit groups.
In May 2009, the trustee sued Merkin and his funds in U.S.
Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan for $500 million in nonexistent
principal they withdrew from the Madoff firm between 1995 and
2008.
Madoff pleaded guilty in March 2009 and is serving a
150-year prison sentence for the massive Ponzi scheme.
As of Feb. 15, Picard has recovered or entered into
agreements to recover more than $9 billion, more than half the
$17.3 billion in principal estimated lost by Madoff firm
customers who filed claims, according to the trustee's website.
The New York attorney general case is New York v. Merkin
450879/2009, New York state Supreme Court (Manhattan).
The trustee case is Irving H. Picard v J. Ezra Merkin,
Gabriel Capital, L.P., Ariel Fund Ltd., Ascot Partners, L.P.,
Gabriel Capital Corporation 08-01789 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court
for the Southern District of New York (Manhattan).