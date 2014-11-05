MOVES-Citigroup, Northern Trust, Morningstar Credit Ratings
April 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Nov 5 Merkur Bank KGaA :
* Net income rises in first nine months by 2.0 pct to 2.4 million euros
* Says core capital will be increased in 2014 by 40 pct to 60.0 million euros
* 9-month interest income 16.1 million euros, 0.5 pct up
* 9-month result from ordinary activities decreased by 35.5 pct to 5.6 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
SAO PAULO, April 17 HNA Airport Holding Group Co Ltd is close to buying out the stake that engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA has in Brazil's second-busiest international airport, a person briefed on the matter said on Monday, partly solving an impasse with a government agency over licensing rights.