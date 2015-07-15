* Rights issue to offer shareholders 2 shares per 3 held

* Agreed to buy property management firm Testa last month

MADRID, July 15 Spanish real estate firm Merlin Properties announced a 1.03 billion-euro ($1.13 billion) capital increase - its second hike in quick succession - via a steeply discounted rights issue on Wednesday.

The announcement, which did not specify what the funds would be used for, came around five weeks after it agreed to buy property management company Testa from builder Sacyr SA for 1.79 billion euros.

In May, it raised just over 600 million euros from a hike announced the previous month.

Under the terms of the new increase, which follows an agreement reached at a shareholder meeting in April, existing shareholders will be entitled to subscription rights to two new shares, at an issue price of 8 euros, for every three they hold, the company said in a statement.

Its share price closed up 1.86 percent at 11.50 euros on Wednesday.

It expected to register the transaction on Thursday and shareholders would have 15 days to subscribe.

Merlin Properties' current market capitalisation is around 2.2 billion euros, making it Spain's largest traded real estate firm.

