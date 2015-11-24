(Adds details)

LONDON Nov 24 A roller coaster crash at Merlin Entertainments' Alton Towers theme park in Britain, which seriously injured four teenagers, was caused by human error, the firm's own investigation has concluded.

The June 2 crash on "The Smiler" ride at the park in Staffordshire, central England, led to two of the injured having leg amputations.

"The investigation concluded that the incident was the result of human error culminating in the manual override of the ride safety control system without the appropriate protocols being followed," Merlin said on Tuesday.

The inquiry also identified areas where protocols and the training of employees should be improved, it said.

There were found to be no technical or mechanical problems with the ride itself.

Merlin has taken full responsibility for the incident and continues to cooperate with a Health and Safety Executive investigation.

The firm said that since the accident Alton Towers, one of Britain's biggest theme parks, has put in place improved safety measures across all multi-car roller coasters to ensure there is no repeat of the accident.

The Smiler ride, which has been closed to the public since June, will re-open in 2016. Alton Towers is currently closed for its winter break.

Merlin said in September the accident hit summer trade and took a chunk out of profits. It reckons it might be another two years before visitor numbers at Alton Towers recover to previous levels.

Shares in the firm, up 8 percent over the last year, reflecting strong trade elsewhere in the group, were down 2.5 percent at 1333 GMT. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young and Adrian Croft)