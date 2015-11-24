(Adds details)
LONDON Nov 24 A roller coaster crash at Merlin
Entertainments' Alton Towers theme park in Britain,
which seriously injured four teenagers, was caused by human
error, the firm's own investigation has concluded.
The June 2 crash on "The Smiler" ride at the park in
Staffordshire, central England, led to two of the injured having
leg amputations.
"The investigation concluded that the incident was the
result of human error culminating in the manual override of the
ride safety control system without the appropriate protocols
being followed," Merlin said on Tuesday.
The inquiry also identified areas where protocols and the
training of employees should be improved, it said.
There were found to be no technical or mechanical problems
with the ride itself.
Merlin has taken full responsibility for the incident and
continues to cooperate with a Health and Safety Executive
investigation.
The firm said that since the accident Alton Towers, one of
Britain's biggest theme parks, has put in place improved safety
measures across all multi-car roller coasters to ensure there is
no repeat of the accident.
The Smiler ride, which has been closed to the public since
June, will re-open in 2016. Alton Towers is currently closed for
its winter break.
Merlin said in September the accident hit summer trade and
took a chunk out of profits. It reckons it might be another two
years before visitor numbers at Alton Towers recover to previous
levels.
Shares in the firm, up 8 percent over the last year,
reflecting strong trade elsewhere in the group, were down 2.5
percent at 1333 GMT.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young and Adrian
Croft)