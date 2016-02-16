LONDON Feb 16 Merlin Entertainments,
the operator of Sea Life centres and Legoland theme parks in
Europe, North America and Asia, named Anne-Francoise Nesmes as
its new chief financial officer from Aug. 1.
Nesmes joins from veterinary medical supplier Dechra
Pharmaceuticals, where she had been CFO since 2013. She
will replace Andrew Carr, who announced his intention to retire
in January.
Merlin Entertainments is trying to boost visitor numbers to
its Alton Tower theme park in Britain after an accident last
year left four teenagers seriously injured. It has since put in
place improved safety-measures at all its roller-coasters.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)