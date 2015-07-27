* Full-year profit to be 9 pct lower than consensus forecast
* Shares down 5 percent
(Adds CEO, analyst comments, share fall)
By Sarah Young
LONDON, July 27 Britain's Merlin Entertainments
warned on Monday that annual profit would be about 9
percent lower than expected after a roller coaster crash at its
Alton Towers theme park in June kept visitors away.
Merlin, the No. 2 operator of visitor attractions in the
world behind Walt Disney, said profitability at its
theme parks division might continue to feel the effects of the
crash into next year.
Shares in Merlin earlier slumped as much as 8 percent to
their lowest level since January, and were trading down 3
percent to 411 pence at 0818 GMT. Merlin's stock has lost 11
percent since the crash at the beginning of June.
Panmure Gordon analyst Anna Barnfather said the profit
downgrade was larger than expected.
"There has been a substantial reduction in the visitor
numbers at Alton Towers, and to a lesser extent at Thorpe Park,"
Chief Executive Nick Varney said in a telephone interview.
He blamed concerns over ride safety for the drop, as well as
the company's suspension of marketing and promotional activities
in the weeks following the crash, which meant the theme parks
slipped down the agenda for people planning trips.
Alton Towers was closed in June while the company introduced
safety measures after two carriages collided on its "Smiler"
roller coaster ride, seriously injuring four teenagers.
Merlin said the temporary closure of one of Britain's
biggest theme parks, as well as rides at other parks, would
result in a 37 million pound ($58 million) to 47 million pound
profit hit at its theme parks division this year.
The company said pretax profit for the year ending in
December would now be about the same as last year's 249 million
pounds, with more favourable financing costs offsetting some of
the hit from the park closures.
Analysts had expected Merlin, which also runs Madame
Tussauds waxworks and the London Eye, to make 273 million pounds
profit this year, according to a Thomson Reuters forecast.
Merlin, which is due to report half-year results on
Thursday, also said the weaker euro had reduced London's appeal
to European tourists and this was affecting the performance of
its division in the capital.
Varney said, however, the profit warning was purely down to
the roller coaster crash, not the weaker euro.
($1 = 0.6439 pounds)
