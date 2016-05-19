LONDON May 19 Britain's Merlin Entertainments
, operator of the Legoland and Alton Towers theme parks,
on Thursday cautioned that London remained a challenging market
despite recent favourable foreign exchange rate movements.
The world's second-biggest attractions operator behind Walt
Disney, said trading in 2016 had been broadly in line
with expectations.
However, Merlin, whose attractions in Britain's capital
include the Madame Tussauds waxworks, London Dungeon and Sea
Life, said London remained a tough market.
Worries about the possible exit of Britain from the European
Union in a June 23 referendum vote have weighed on sterling
since late last year. A weaker pound is helpful for British
tourism.
Merlin said new rides and features opened so far this
season, as well as three new Midway attractions, had been well
received.
It also said development of new accommodation was
progressing well, with the expansion of Legoland Deutschland
Holiday Village open, and more at Gardaland, Chessington World
of Adventures and Warwick Castle on schedule to open in the
coming weeks.
Prior to Thursday's update, analysts were forecasting a 2016
pretax profit of 293 million pounds, Reuters data showed, up
from 250 million in 2015.
The 2015 result was held back by a drop in visitors to Alton
Towers in central England after a June rollercoaster crash left
five people with life-changing injuries.
Shares in Merlin, down 8 percent this year, closed Wednesday
at 431 pence, valuing the business at 4.3 billion pounds.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely)