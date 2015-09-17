LONDON, Sept 17 Britain's Merlin Entertainments , the world's second biggest visitor attractions operator, said key summer trade had remained weak at its UK theme parks following a serious roller coaster crash at its Alton Towers resort in June.

The operator of attractions such as Madame Tussauds, Sea Life Centres and London Eye, had already warned in July that lost theme park revenues would push group profit below forecasts to around the 249 million pounds ($386 million) posted in 2014, and the firm reiterated that expectation on Thursday.

"The trends we reported at the half year have continued throughout the summer," Merlin Chief Executive Nick Varney said.

"While near term challenges remain, the group is making good overall progress on its growth strategy," referring to ambitious opening plans in Asia and North America.

Group like-for-like sales for the 36 weeks to Sept. 5 were up 0.3 percent, slowing from the growth of 2.8 percent at the half year, as strong Legoland trade in North America and Germany just offset reduced business at Alton Towers and other UK parks.

A weak euro also hit visitor numbers at London attractions.

Including new openings group revenue was up 3.8 percent.

Merlin said like-for-like sales at its theme parks unit fell 11.4 percent, as visitors stayed away following a rollercoaster crash in June that seriously injured four teenagers and led to two having leg amputations. Merlin was forced to temporarily close the park and it has shut down some rides.

The firm said annual core earnings for the theme park business would now be in the lower part of a guided range of 40-50 million pounds and added weak trade could stretch into 2016.

($1 = 0.6451 pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)