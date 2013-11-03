Nov 3 Madame Tussauds owner Merlin
Entertainments is to close its London share sale
early due to strong demand, a person familiar with the matter
said on Sunday.
Order books on the offering, which will value private
equity-backed Merlin at as much as 3.3 billion pounds ($5.3
billion), had been due to close on Nov. 8 for members of the
public and on Nov. 11 for institutional investors.
Both groups will now have until Nov. 7 to put in orders for
the shares, the person said.
Merlin, which is offering the shares at 280 to 330 pence
each, said last month it planned to raise 200 million pounds
from the sale of new shares to reduce debt. {ID:nL5N0IB0NF]
Its owners will also sell some of their holdings through the
listing. Owners include Danish investment firm Kirkbi A/S, which
controls Lego Group. Other owners are the private equity firms
Blackstone Group and CVC, as well as company directors
and employees.