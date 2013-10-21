WRAPUP 1-Scotiabank, Bank of Montreal defend sales practices amid probes
* Scotiabank had 8 complaints about sales practices in 2016 - CEO
LONDON Oct 21 Private-equity backed Merlin Entertainments said on Monday it planned to sell at least 20 percent of its shares in an initial public offering in London.
Merlin, the owner of Madame Tussauds and Legoland, said it would raise 200 million pounds ($323.8 million) from the sale of new shares to reduce debt.
Its owners, the Danish investment company Kirkbi A/S that controls Lego Group and private equity firms Blackstone Group and CVC, will also sell some of their holding, the company said.
Merlin, the world's second largest visitor attraction operator behind Walt Disney, said the sale would include an offering to individual retail investors as well as institutional investors.
NEW YORK, April 4 Several more companies, including BMW and Allstate, have pulled their advertising from Fox News' "The O’Reilly Factor" television program days after the New York Times reported Fox and star host Bill O’Reilly paid five women to settle claims he sexually harassed them.
* C.bank deputy governor: may act if rate outlook worsens (Adds Cosatu saying Zuma asked for meeting with union)