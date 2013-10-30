LONDON Oct 30 Merlin Entertainments said on
Wednesday it was offering its shares at between 280 pence and
330p each in its London listing, valuing the company at as much
as 3.3 billion pounds ($5.3 billion).
Private-equity backed Merlin, whose attractions include the
Madame Tussauds waxworks and Legoland theme parks, said between
20 percent and 30 percent of the company would be sold in the
offering, expected to be completed on Nov. 12.
Merlin plans to raise 200 million pounds from the sale of
new shares to reduce debt.
Its owners, the Danish investment firm Kirkbi A/S that
controls Lego Group and the private equity firms Blackstone
Group and CVC, as well as company directors and
employees, will also sell some of their holdings.