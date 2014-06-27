MADRID, June 27 Spanish real estate investment trust Merlin Properties on Friday said it had set the indicative size of its planned initial public offering at 1.25 billion euros ($1.70 billion).

In a notice to Spain's stock market regulator, it also said the greenshoe would be worth an additional 80 million euros.

($1 = 0.7359 Euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)