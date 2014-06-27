BRIEF-Zuger Kantonalbank FY net profit at CHF 61.5 mln
* FY net profit of 61.5 million Swiss francs ($61.70 million)
MADRID, June 27 Spanish real estate investment trust Merlin Properties on Friday said it had set the indicative size of its planned initial public offering at 1.25 billion euros ($1.70 billion).
In a notice to Spain's stock market regulator, it also said the greenshoe would be worth an additional 80 million euros.
($1 = 0.7359 Euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)
DUBAI, Jan 24 Gulf stock markets may consolidate on Tuesday amid a lack of fresh, positive factors, though Saudi Arabia could continue a rebound that began on Monday.
* Emkay Global Financial Services says signs agreement with DBS group Source text: (http://bit.ly/2klVy1p) Further company coverage: