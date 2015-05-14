LONDON May 14 Merlin Entertainments,
the British operator of attractions including Madame Tussauds
waxworks and London Eye, posted a rise in first quarter revenue
helped by good weather in Europe and continued strong trade at
its U.S. Legoland Parks.
The world's No.2 operator of visitor attractions behind Walt
Disney said on Thursday underlying sales rose 3.3
percent in the 18 weeks to May 2 and by 6.5 percent at constant
currency when including contributions from new openings.
The group's Legoland Parks have enjoyed strong trade in
particular over the past year, helped by promotional activity
around "The Lego Movie".
"Merlin has had a satisfactory start to 2015," Group Chief
Executive Nick Varney said. "We are positive on the outlook for
the remainder of the year."
Merlin has ambitious expansion plans, with new Legoland
Parks to open in Dubai, Japan and Korea by 2017 as well as
short-stay sites such as Dungeons, Sea Life Centres and
Shrek-themed attractions. Those openings will be overseen by a
new management team unveiled on Wednesday.
Merlin aims to generate a third of its revenue from each of
Europe, the Americas and Asia Pacific in future, versus over 60
percent coming from Britain and continental Europe currently.
Shares in the firm closed at 453.2 pence on Wednesday, up 28
percent on a year ago, valuing the group at 4.6 billion pounds
($7.25 billion).
($1 = 0.6346 pounds)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Karolin Schaps)