By Neil Maidment
LONDON Feb 27 Madame Tussauds waxworks is
coming to Beijing while Dubai will get a Legoland theme park
under an international expansion drive by Britain's Merlin
Entertainments, which announced its maiden results as a
listed company on Thursday.
Merlin, the world's second-biggest operator of visitor
attractions behind Walt Disney, currently makes over 60
percent of its revenue in Britain and continental Europe.
It wants to change that to a third for each of Europe, the
Americas and the Asia Pacific over the longer term, by filling
what it believes is a gap in the market in North America and
tapping the growing middle-classes of emerging markets.
"The future will see us putting disproportionately more
effort into Asia and North America because we see huge
opportunity," Merlin Chief Executive Nick Varney said, pointing
to global leisure spending growth of about 5 percent a year.
"In North America the market for our type of product is
pretty unexploited - nobody else has Legoland and nobody else
does midway (smaller-scale) attractions," Varney said. "In Asia,
there is a fast emerging middle class who have leisure time and
money and want to spend it on location-based entertainment."
Merlin, which floated on the London Stock Exchange in
November, posted a 12.8 percent rise in core earnings for 2013
to 390 million pounds ($649 million), slightly ahead of
analysts' average forecast of 386 million pounds.
Group sales rose 10.9 percent to 1.19 billion pounds and 6.7
percent on a like-for-like basis.
Merlin, with 100 attractions across four continents, added
it was confident of more growth in 2014, but warned the strength
of sterling "may result in an adverse translational impact" as
earnings in local currencies are converted into British pounds.
The group will open six new attractions this year in Asia
and the United States, including a Madame Tussauds next door to
Beijing's Tiananmen Square and its first North American Dungeon
in San Francisco.
Eight more sites will open in 2015, including a trio of
attractions in Orlando in the United States, and the first of
six "Shrek" attractions, following Monday's announcement that
Merlin had tied-up with Dreamworks Animation's to launch
six sites based on the movie franchise.
Merlin did not say how much it would invest in total in its
expansion drive. A short stay attraction, such as Madame
Tussauds or a Sea Life centre, costs between 5 and 8 million
pounds to open, it said.
Varney told reporters the firm was considering moves into
Latin America and India in the longer term, and that it hoped to
buy the Singapore Flyer, a huge observation wheel, out of
administration in the next two months.
New Legoland theme park sites are set for Dubai in 2016 and
in South Korea and Japan in the following three years.
Shares in Merlin were down 1.4 percent to 365.5 pence at
1138 GMT, still 16 percent above its 315 pence flotation price.