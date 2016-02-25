LONDON Feb 25 Merlin Entertainments
reported flat profit for 2015, held back by a drop in visitors
to its Alton Towers theme park in Britain after a rollercoaster
crash in June left four people seriously injured.
Merlin, the world's second-biggest visitor attractions group
behind Walt Disney, said on Thursday it made a profit
before tax of 250 million pounds ($348 million) in the year to
Dec. 26.
The company, which also operates attractions such as Madame
Tussauds waxworks, Legoland and the London Eye, had previously
forecast a result broadly in line with 2014's 249 million
pounds.
Like-for-like sales at the group's resort theme parks
division, which includes Alton Towers, fell 12.4 percent.
Visitors stayed away from Alton Towers, one of Britain's
biggest theme parks, after the "Smiler" ride crash, caused by
human error, led to two teenagers having leg amputations.
Visitor numbers and revenue at Merlin's other UK theme
parks, including Thorpe Park and Chessington World of
Adventures, also suffered.
For the group as a whole, total revenue rose 3.9 percent to
1.28 billion pounds at constant exchange rates as visitor
numbers edged-up 0.3 percent to 62.9 million.
The group said it would pay a final dividend of 4.4 pence to
give a total payout of 6.5p for the year, up 4.8 percent.
($1 = 0.7184 pounds)
