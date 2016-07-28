* H1 pretax 50 million pounds on rev up 5.3 pct to 573
million
* Interim dividend raised 4.8 percent to 2.2 pence
By James Davey
LONDON, July 28 Britain's Merlin Entertainments
, which runs tourist attractions such as Madame Tussauds
waxworks and Legoland, said on Thursday its full-year results
should benefit from a positive translational impact if current
exchange rates persist.
Merlin, the world's second-biggest visitor attractions group
behind Walt Disney, generates more than 70 percent of
its profits outside the UK so will benefit from the fall in the
value of the pound against the dollar and euro in the wake of
Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
Reporting a 1 percent rise in half-year profit, the group
said it was confident it would deliver significant year-on-year
profit growth, and anticipated full-year earnings per share in
line with current expectations.
"Recent trading would suggest continuation of the trends
experienced year to date, with further recovery within the
Resort Theme Park estate and continued growth within LEGOLAND
Parks," it said.
However, it said the trading performance of its Midway
Attractions business was expected to remain subdued, reflecting
its cautious view on any near-term improvement in the London
market.
The group, which operates more than 100 attractions in 23
countries, reported a profit before tax of 50 million pounds
($66 million) for the 26 weeks to June 25, on revenue up 5.3
percent to 573 million.
The revenue increase reflected a strong contribution from
new accommodation and attractions and a positive translational
impact from non-sterling earnings, partly offset by a slight
decline in like-for-like revenue.
The interim dividend was raised 4.8 percent to 2.2 pence.
($1 = 0.7591 pounds)
(Editing by David Holmes)