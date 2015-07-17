MADRID, July 17 Spanish real estate firm Merlin
Properties said on Friday it would expand its business
to include hotels in Barcelona and Madrid through its purchase
of property management company Testa.
Merlin Properties, which agreed last month to buy Testa from
Spanish builder Sacyr SA for 1.79 billion euros ($1.95
billion), has hitherto focused on commercial assets, primarily
offices and bank branches.
It said it would hang on to hotels with "attractive
locations" currently managed by Testa, notably in Spain's two
biggest cities.
"The hotels located in coastal regions could be gradually
disposed of," it said on Friday in a share prospectus for a
$1.03 billion, 8 euro per share rights issue announced on
Wednesday that will part-fund the acquisition.
As well as commercial and residential real estate, Testa
manages 10 four- and five-star Spanish hotels being run by major
chains, according to its website.
Investors have reacted positively to the capital increase,
Merlin Properties' second this year and equivalent to almost 50
percent of its current market value.
"We deem the increase positive, since we believe the
purchase of Testa can be value-enhancing," analysts at Banco
Sabadell said in a note.
"In the short term the stock price might be pressed by the
large amount of shares that will be put up for sale."
At 0937 GMT, Merlin shares were trading at 11.395 euros,
down 0.5 percent on the day and compared with 11.50 when the
capital increase was announced.
The share traded at around 9 euros at the start of 2015.
Merlin said it expected the new shares to list on or around
Aug. 11.
(Reporting by John Stonestreet, editing by David Evans)