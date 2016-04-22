LONDON, April 22 Britain's Merlin Entertainments
has pleaded guilty to breaching health and safety laws
in relation to a rollercoaster crash at its Alton Towers theme
park that seriously injured five people last year.
The Health & Safety Executive prosecuted Merlin over the
crash on "The Smiler" ride last June and at a hearing on Friday
at North Staffordshire Justice Centre in Newcastle-Under-Lyme,
central England, Merlin admitted to the breach.
Merlin, the world's second-biggest visitor attractions group
behind Walt Disney, faces a fine when it is sentenced at a later
date.
In November, Merlin's own investigation found the crash was
caused by human error.
"From the outset, the company has accepted responsibility
for what happened in June last year and it has cooperated fully
with the Health & Safety Executive in its investigation," Merlin
said on Friday.
Shares in Merlin were down 0.6 percent at 444.2 pence at
0951 GMT, valuing the business at about 4.5 billion pounds
($6.45 billion).
($1 = 0.6973 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Keith Weir)