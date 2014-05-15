BRIEF-Zemaitijos decides to distribute company's profit of 2016 and to allocate EUR 0.10 of dividends to one share.
* Says on April 14 it was decided to distribute company's profit of 2016 and to allocate 0.10 euro of dividends to one share.
LONDON May 15 Merlin Entertainments Plc
* Full year expectations remain unchanged
* Like for like revenue growth for first 18 weeks of year of 12.0%
* Continues to be actively engaged in searching for new brands and strategic opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neil Maidment)
* Says on April 14 it was decided to distribute company's profit of 2016 and to allocate 0.10 euro of dividends to one share.
April 18 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd